As plants and animals break their long winter dormancy and the Big Wood River rises with snowmelt, signs of spring have become evident in the Wood River Valley.
Less noticeable is the annual springtime invasion of Douglas fir beetles. The unwelcome guests emerge around mid-April, boring deep into some of the oldest tree stands in the valley.
Bald Mountain is one area that has been particularly vulnerable to fir-beetle attacks. Last month, a group of around 20 Community School students turned out in force to staple pheromone packets to Douglas fir trees on the mountain’s River Run side in an effort to repel the beetles. Another group of about 15 students from Carey, Mackay and Arco followed suit last week, using courtesy ski passes provided by Sun Valley Resort.
“The kids were out there on skis, removing the old packets and stapling up new ones. The resort really helped to make these volunteer events possible,” said Dani Southard, Northern Rockies manager of the National Forest Foundation.
The packets exploit the beetles’ own biological mechanisms to confuse and repel other beetles, lowering their chances of survival. The chemicals inside each pouch mimic the pheromones produced by male Douglas fir beetles, Southard explained, signaling to other beetles that the tree is “occupied.” The insects are then sent on an exhausting, and often fatal, detour to select another tree.
“Basically the [pouches] send a fake ‘no vacancy’ signal to all the other beetles so that they don’t attack that tree, protecting it,” Southard said.
The Forest Foundation will continue its work replacing pheromone patches this month. The anti-beetle project on Baldy is part of a larger project called the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project, a multi-year effort to address fire risk and insect and disease issues on the mountain.
Though insect attacks have increased on Baldy over the past few years, many groups—from Sun Valley Co. to the Bureau of Land Management—have been proactively thinning out dead or dying trees. Last year, the National Forest Foundation was able to plant 10,000 lodgepole pine and ponderosa pine seedlings in the Frenchman’s area of Baldy using private donations, Southard said.
Removing diseased trees and replanting some areas to improve forest health on the mountain is especially important now, she said, as the region is under a severe drought.
“In times of drought, pine stands become stressed and more susceptible to beetle kill. They’re not as able to fight off infestations as they would in a non-stressed mode,” she said. “Drought and higher fire risk could certainly contribute to a challenging summer season.”
This summer, the Bald Mountain Workgroup—a group of volunteers facilitated by the National Forest Foundation—will be monitoring whitebark pines, an iconic species in decline across the Rockies. Workgroup members will examine mature whitebark pine stands near Seattle Ridge Day Lodge, Upper College, Upper Warm Springs, Upper Limelight and International ski runs, Southard said, watching for signs of disease. They’ll also take a look at the 100 whitebark pine seedlings that the group planted last year near the top of the Warm Springs ski lifts.
To get involved with the Bald Mountain Workgroup, or to learn more about forest health on Bald Mountain, email Dani Southard at dsouthard@nationalforests.org.
