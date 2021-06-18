A local family is urging dog owners to fit their pets with high-visibility vests or brightly colored bandanas after their dog was mistaken for a wolf, shot and wounded during a camping trip last weekend.
For Hailey resident Rob Kolb, Friday afternoon was the perfect chance to take his 16-year-old daughter, Piper, on her first backpacking trip. The pair settled on North Fork Lake, nestled behind rugged Ryan and Kent peaks in the Boulder Mountains.
Suki, their 6-year-old Alaskan malamute, tagged along for the hike. After four hours of climbing down piles of shale and crossing streams and snowfields, the three settled into their tent around 9:45 p.m. They could hear the voices from another group of campers echoing through the gully and assumed the men were across the lake, Piper said. What they didn’t know: the four young men were camping in a tent about 200 feet away, obscured behind rocks.
On Saturday morning, Rob ventured out for a bathroom break. Rain pattered on the tent.
“I get back in the tent with the dog staying outside, next to [the tent], and zip up the fly and fall back asleep,” Rob recalled on Monday. “The next thing I know, Piper and I are woken up by loud gunshots.”
First a single shot rang out, then two quick shots five seconds later.
“The bullets could have easily ricocheted and hit one of us,” Rob said. “We could hear these men running up to our tent, and only knew that they had a gun or guns. It was this traumatic, daytime nightmare.”
Outside, Rob found Suki lying on the ground next to the other campers. One bullet had gone through the side of her head and neck, narrowly missing her skull and exiting through her back. The second grazed her face and took off part of her ear.
“We shot your dog. We thought it was a wolf that was going to take our dog,” the men frantically explained, holding socks to Suki’s bullet wounds.
The camper who shot her—a man from Hailey—told Rob and Piper that Suki had trotted over to their campsite and caused his Labrador retriever to start growling. The man said he fired an initial warning shot with his .40-caliber handgun before aiming for the dog’s head.
“Suki was wearing a loud, jingling collar and was just trying to play with their Lab. She never touched their dog,” Piper said. “I guess the man who shot her didn’t know how an actual wolf would behave or look like. He didn’t stop to think that wolves don’t approach humans, and don’t hunt alone.”
“We were super upset, but we both snapped into rescue mode, because we knew Suki was still alive and we had to save her,” Rob added. “We had to get her back to the truck, which was 3 and a half miles away.”
The four other campers joined Rob and Piper on the rescue mission. With Suki in tow, the group of six followed a faintly marked trail through the sagebrush. The Labrador retriever hung back at times, keeping Suki company.
“I was thinking, gosh, I just hope we make it,” Rob said. “Piper and I were totally covered in Suki’s blood at that point, and we lost the trail several times. In the beginning Suki could barely walk a few yards and we had to physically lift her over logs.”
The dog was bleeding out of her ear and from the exit wound in her back, the blood running down her fur onto the ground. To slow the bleeding, Rob slowed his pace and forced Suki to walk behind him.
“As we got closer to the truck, she seemed to grow stronger. She was really fighting to get there,” he said.
Once in the car, Rob immediately rushed Suki to Dr. Karsten Fostvedt at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum. Part of her vertebrae were cracked and the left side of her face was paralyzed, the veterinarian confirmed, and two fragments of scrap metal were left inside her from the first bullet—one piece lodged near her neck and the other near her back.
“This was a near fatal incident. One [bullet] was centimeters from her spinal cord,” Fostvedt said on Thursday.
It was too dangerous for Fostvedt to remove the fragments, but he was able to insert a surgical drain.
“The man [who shot] Suki offered to pay her vet bill, was remorseful and did everything he could to make the situation right,” Rob said. “I understand he was scared, and he misjudged the situation, but it doesn’t change the fact that he really put my daughter and me in danger.
“I would really urge gun owners to think before shooting in the backcountry, as it’s pretty rare that you would ever need to protect yourself from an animal in broad daylight.”
As for now, Suki is on strong painkillers and antibiotics and does not have control of the left side of her face, “kind of like a stroke victim,” Rob added.
“We’re not positive how long the recovery will take or if she will totally recover,” he said. “I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else, and that anyone with a dog that even slightly resembles a wolf will make sure they wear something bright to show they are a pet.”
Piper said her main concern was that Idaho’s newest wolf law, which greatly expands wolf hunting in the state, could cause more dogs to become victims. Effective July 1, the law will enable hunters to pursue an unlimited number of gray wolves from ATVs, snowmobiles and other motorized vehicles and kill them by any method. The new guidelines—written to support cattlemen, ranchers and sportsmen—were passed via Senate Bill 1211 during this year’s legislative session under the reasoning that wolves kill too many elk and livestock in the state.
In less than two weeks, Idaho’s maximum wolf population-of 1,560 animals can be legally whittled down to 150. The law will also permit wolf hunters to use night vision equipment and spotlights to locate the animals after sundown.
Piper said that she and her father had contacted the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, but hadn’t heard back. The Kolbs don’t intend to pursue legal action either way, but Piper remains worried heading into the summer.
“I’m worried that the wolf law will cause more people to shoot dogs, and that the police won’t follow up on anything,” she said. “People can’t do stuff like this and get away with it.”
Someone needs “Hunters education “ identifying a target and assuring its being a threat . Fattest wolf I’ve ever seen . The guy should sue for grievances and firing a firearm too close to others .
Got a gun, gotta gun.
