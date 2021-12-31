From a summer marred by historic drought and near-constant smoke to December snowfall best measured in feet, the Wood River Valley has seen its fair share of extreme weather in 2021.
Here’s a look back at the weather events that made the headlines this year.
January-March
Despite a late-January snow system that produced over 4 feet of powder—effectively doubling the season’s snowpack and producing several dangerous avalanches around Baldy—snow activity dropped off in February and hit a wall in early March.
“We’ve hit a flat line,” hydrologist Danny Tappa of the Natural Resources Conservation Service-Idaho Snow Survey told the Express at the time.
Indicators of another consecutive drought year soon became apparent. On March 12, the Idaho Water Supply Committee released a forecast predicting poor spring runoff, and around the same time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began reporting “extreme” drought, its second-worst drought classification, in sections of Blaine County.
April-June
Throughout April, storm tracks that would have brought much-needed moisture to the Wood River Valley continued to skirt around the area. Even with a late-season, La Niña-driven snowstorm, the Big Wood Basin saw about half the precipitation it normally does.
On April 6, the Blaine County commissioners formally sought an emergency drought declaration from the state. In a letter to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, county officials predicted “a high probability of early downstream water calls negatively affecting irrigators in Blaine County.”
Those predictions turned out to be accurate. In May, “severe” drought conditions turned to “extreme” across a large swath of Blaine County and surface water rights were rapidly curtailed. By the end of the month, precipitation totals were on a nearly identical trajectory to 2020 and river flow rates had dropped to about 25% of normal, straining the aquifer.
“The aquifer has been depleted,” Silver Creek-area farmer Larry Schoen, a former county commissioner, told the Express. “If you drive down to Stalker Creek Bridge ... it’s the lowest that anybody alive that I know has seen it.”
The drought—like it did in 2020—led to some productive discourse among farmers and ranchers around collectively managing river water and groundwater as one source. But longstanding tensions between Wood River Valley and Magic Valley growers nearly came to a boiling point in June, as farmers and ranchers in Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich continued to allege that water users in the Bellevue area are allowed to pump too much groundwater.
On June 10, Magic Reservoir dropped to 4% capacity and the dam was shut after just 26 days of irrigation. The shutoff delivered an exceptionally painful blow to farmers and ranchers who depend on the reservoir. In a scramble to find water, some growers began leasing water from the Snake River; others were forced to slash hundreds of acres of barley and sell their herds of cows.
The same day that Magic Dam shut, a fish salvage order was issued for the Big Wood River below Magic Dam and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack declared Blaine County a “primary disaster area.”
Throughout June, as ATVs replaced boats on Magic Reservoir, Carl Pendleton—a Shoshone grower who depends solely on water from the reservoir—told the Express that he had watched both his hay and oat crops fail.
“The plants were reading the environment and were getting the signal that it was darn dry out here, and they didn’t respond,” he said.
July-September
On July 1, following a multiday administrative proceeding in June, the state ordered 140 irrigators in the Bellevue Triangle farming district to stop pumping groundwater to conserve the resource. The news was well received by growers like Pendleton, but met with resistance locally.
On July 2, The Nature Conservancy completely closed access to fishing at Silver Creek Preserve for more than a month to reduce stress on the fish. The unprecedented move shut off access to arguably the valley’s most popular and productive trout stream ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year.
In addition to low water levels and extreme heat in July, it also became clear that the Wood River Valley would not get a reprieve from high fire danger.
“What we’re seeing this year is that fire season has accelerated by at least a month,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin remarked around the Fourth of July, the typical start of fire season. “We’re at a similar point now to where we are [normally] in mid-to-late July.”
In July, August and September, bone-dry conditions often made it feel like the valley was one lightning strike or one escaped campfire from disaster. Red flag warnings became routine as a thick, familiar haze settled into the valley from surrounding wildfires, mostly from Oregon, California and Washington.
At times, the smoke drove up air quality readings to 160 (“unhealthy”) on the air quality index. Frequent health and air pollution cautions urged people to stay inside. On the intermittent clear, blue-sky days, valley residents took to the trails to celebrate the fresh air.
On Aug. 5, fears of wildfire hit close to home when the Red Devil Fire ignited about a mile northeast of Hailey, leading the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office to issue voluntarily evacuation orders for Old Cutters residents. The fire was contained one day later.
On Sept. 5, the human-caused Jake’s Gulch wildfire ignited near Alturas Lake grew to 510 acres and closed off all lake and trail access. Other fires in central Idaho this past summer included the 21,000-acre Mud Lick Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest (ignited July 8) and the Boundary Fire (ignited Aug. 10) northwest of Stanley, which grew to 87,000 acres and lasted through early October.
October-December
A powerful “bomb cyclone” storm system from the Pacific made landfall in Idaho shortly before Halloween, delivering up to 2 feet of powder in the central mountains but disappointing Wood River Valley residents with more sleet than snow.
A dry November marked by unseasonably warm daytime temperatures followed, putting a strain on snowmaking operations at Sun Valley Resort. At the end of the month, the resort announced that it was delaying the targeted Dec. 10 opening of Dollar Mountain by a week.
By Dec. 13, however, a wave of moisture had funneled in from the northern Pacific, dumping more than 2 feet in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area. That pattern of intense snowfall continued throughout the holiday season, putting a sizable dent on the drought.
As of Thursday, Dec. 30, Blaine County was showing “moderate” drought conditions, three levels down from the summer.
Current conditions
On Thursday, the Wood River Valley’s six snow telemetry (SNOTEL) stations—located out Chocolate Gulch, Dollarhide Summit, Galena Summit and three other areas—recorded 11.2 inches of accumulated precipitation for the 2022 water year, putting the valley’s end-of-year accumulations more than 2 inches above average.
Snow-water equivalent (SWE), or the amount of water that will be released from snowpack once it melts, was also well above-average in December.
Basinwide SWE totals stood at about 10 inches on Thursday, or around 140% of normal.
Looking back to Dec. 30, 2020, the Wood River Valley had only accumulated 5.3 inches of precipitation and reported SWE totals around 5 inches. ￼
