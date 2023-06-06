Flood, May 23

Floodwaters close roads in Della View on Tuesday, May 23.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Commissioners approved extending the local flood disaster emergency declaration for another three weeks, ending on June 27.

“There’s no downside to extending the disaster declaration,” Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin told the commissioners at the June 6 meeting. Extending it, he explained, gives the county time to fully assess damage.

The original declaration was made on May 4.

