The Blaine County Commissioners approved extending the local flood disaster emergency declaration for another three weeks, ending on June 27.
“There’s no downside to extending the disaster declaration,” Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin told the commissioners at the June 6 meeting. Extending it, he explained, gives the county time to fully assess damage.
The original declaration was made on May 4.
Corwin pointed to the National Weather Service’s June 6 forecast for the Big Wood River staying around 6 feet at the Bullion Street gauge in Hailey for the remainder of the week as a good reason to keep the declaration in place in the event of unforeseen damage.
“It’s good to have in place in case there are issues,” he said. The city of Hailey will be assessing damage to War Eagle Drive, and “there is some erosion at Broadford levee that the Flood Control District has been fighting on a regular basis.
"We will probably see future fixes on that,” Corwin said.
Corwin also noted that there is very little snow left to melt when looking at the Snotel sites in the high county. Corwin said he asked a National Weather Service forecaster about the sustained river height given the absence of much snow at higher elevations.
It is an incoming weather system, Corwin said, that gave forecasters reason to predictions for the river height up. The system could provide a significant amount of precipitation basin-wide.
As of the June 7 Northwest River Center Forecast, there may be another small peak just over 6 feet around June 10, and another peak close to 6.2 feet around June 14.
On May 25, the river hit 7.06 feet and 4,420 cubic feet per second—the highest of the season—at the Hailey gauge.
In the past several weeks, the long-term forecast had shown additional possible peaks in June over 7 feet.
While numerous factors affect river height, “the sustained relatively cooler weather over the past week has helped to mitigate higher river flows that could have caused more damage,” Corwin observed.
“The bridges are doing a great job,” he said, though noted he’s closely watching an area near the Hospital Bridge where the river is trying to cut through a peninsula.
County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy gave some preliminary estimates on flood damage being given to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) in order to assess eligibility for state or federal emergency funding.
The two roads with significant damage, she said, include two sections of Flat Top Road with a total damage estimate of about $500,000. On Camp Creek Road, Pomeroy said there is a damage estimate of around $1.3 million on 3.25 miles of road, for a total of $1.89 million.
The severity of damage is nowhere near 2017, Pomeroy said, but the damage on Clear Creek is particularly significant.
Extending the disaster declaration, Corwin emphasized, “Doesn’t put us in any type of obligation, but does put us in a good position if something does occur in the next three weeks of high water.”
