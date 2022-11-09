District 26 legislative races remained in the balance early Wednesday morning, with Jerome County yet to report significant results.
With unofficial in-person tallies from Blaine County and all of Lincoln County in around midnight, Democratic candidates Ron Taylor (Senate), Rep. Ned Burns (House Seat A), and Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (House Seat B) all held leads over their Republican counterparts. Early voting and absentee results—which amounted to nearly a third of all registered voters in the county—were still pending.
District 26 consists of Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties.
