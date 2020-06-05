Despite this year’s primary election taking place entirely by mail, Idaho didn’t see a drop in voter turnout—on the contrary, numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office show more people cast their ballots than usual.
Across the state, 328,499 people voted in the 2020 primary: a 38.5 percent voter turnout as of Thursday afternoon, with all but two counties fully reporting. In 2018, 32.6 percent of registered Idaho voters cast their ballots, and in the 2016 primary, just 23 percent showed up at the polls.
Voter turnout in Blaine County was lower than the statewide rate this year, but it didn’t seem to suffer as a result of the new mail-in format. The Blaine County Elections Office mailed out 5,919 requested ballots to voters and received 3,985 back by the June 2 deadline, a 28.3 percent voter turnout, according to Election Clerk Hayleigh Simpson.
“Looking at past primary elections, this is average voter turnout,” Simpson said.
The election results won’t be official until Blaine County commissioners canvas the votes next week. Until then, here’s what voters unofficially decided:
Hailey LOT
Hailey’s local-option tax will be run through 2050 after citizens voted 4-to-1 Tuesday to extend the measure, according to the Blaine County Elections Office. The LOT was scheduled to expire in 2030.
With all precincts reporting as of Thursday afternoon, 1,087 people voted in favor of the measure and 260 voted against—an 80.7 percent approval.
The outcome puts to rest concerns that the city may outgrow the funding mechanism, which Idaho law limits to resort towns of less than 10,000 people. In 2018, Hailey’s population was estimated at 8,500.
Right now, Hailey imposes a 4 percent local-option tax on car rentals and lodging, a 2 percent tax on alcohol by the drink and a 1 percent tax on restaurant food, with 1 percent in the “car rentals and lodging” category allocated to Friedman Memorial Airport operations. Those levies have brought in some $6 million since they were implemented 13 years ago.
Other races
In the Republican primary race for District 2 U.S. representative, incumbent Mike Simpson cruised by challenger Kevin Rhodes in Blaine County and across the district. In Blaine County, Simpson won just over 80 percent of the vote; across the whole district, about 72 percent of voters had chosen the sitting congressman as of Thursday. He’ll face Aaron Swisher, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination, in November.
Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch had no opponents in the primary, but he’ll go up against Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan in the fall. Jordan, a former state legislator and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, defeated primary opponent Jim Vandermaas with just over 90 percent of the vote in Blaine County. She had a similarly strong lead statewide as of Thursday, with 85 percent of the vote.
