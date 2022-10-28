The state of Idaho has put before voters a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session if 60% of the members of both the House and Senate render their approval.
The proposed constitutional amendment—which needs only a simple majority to pass in the Nov. 8 election—might seem mundane to many Idahoans, but it has stirred up debates among politicians, candidates for state office and some voters.
The language of the proposed amendment—called Senate Joint Resolution 102—asks voters whether the Legislature should be able to convene in special session at any time if the 60% threshold is reached and each legislative body submits a petition to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives. The petition must identify specific subjects to be considered.
In addition, the proposed amendment requires the Legislature to hold an organizational session in Decembers following a general election to prepare for the upcoming regular session.
The Legislature convenes in regular session every year in early January and typically concludes its business by late March or early April. After it disbands, only the governor can call for the Legislature to convene in a special session. If more than 50% of Idaho voters vote “yes” on the proposed amendment, that would change.
Republicans in the Legislature passed SJR 102 during the 2021 regular session.
Proponents of the amendment have put forth a variety of arguments in favor of the change. The main argument is simple, they say: Legislators should be allowed to call themselves back into session to address issues that might come up after they have officially adjourned. The other two branches of government—the executive and the judicial—can conduct their business at any time, they have noted.
In addition, one argument goes, the change would discourage one or both houses of the Legislature from not officially adjourning from regular session because some members want to keep the door open to addressing other matters in the future. In fact, that happened in 2021, when the House did so.
Several arguments against the constitutional amendment have also surfaced. One position is that the change simply is not necessary because the governor has the power to convene special sessions, governors have used that power when necessary, and changing that would remove a constitutional check on the power of the Legislature.
Opponents have also argued that the amendment would alter the longtime structure of Idaho’s part-time citizen Legislature. Allowing unlimited special sessions could pave the way for a full-time Legislature that does not allow members to maintain other careers, they have said.
Also, unplanned legislative sessions could result in legislation that could be harmful to businesses and citizens if it is pushed through without adequate review and vetting, some opponents have said. Others say that the 60% approval threshold is too low, with some other states that allow legislatures to call special sessions requiring higher percentages for approval.
State Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum—who voted against SJR 102—has also pointed to the potential cost of the amendment. The taxpayer cost of convening the Legislature in Boise is about $35,000 a day, she has said.
Sen. candidates say they will vote against amendment
The two candidates vying for the District 26 state Senate seat representing Blaine County—Jerome Republican Laurie Lickley and Hailey Democrat Ron Taylor—were asked at a political forum on Oct. 20 in Hailey about their stances on SJR 102. Stennett, who is retiring, posed the question.
Calling the proposed amendment a “power grab,” Stennett noted that Lickley—a two-term House member—voted to adopt SJR 102. Indeed, the House in 2021 tallied a 54-15 vote in favor of the resolution, with one member absent; state records show Lickley as an “aye” vote.
In her response, Lickley initially said she did not support SJR 102 because she believes the threshold to bring the Legislature into a special session should be two-thirds approval. She asked Stennett to check the record.
“I will be voting no on that, primarily because it does need to be two-thirds,” Lickley said.
When asked to clarify her position on the matter this week, Lickley said in a written statement: “Yes, I did support it on the House floor—agreeing to send it to the voters—and will be voting ‘no’ on my November 8th ballot,” she stated. “It removes a check and balance, creates instability and unpredictability in the legislative process, and erodes Idaho’s part-time citizen Legislature. I do believe that there should be a mechanism for the Legislature to call itself into session but the threshold must be much higher with an extremely tight, single-topic focus.”
At the forum, Taylor said he will also be voting against the constitutional amendment.
“We don’t need to be called back into a special session at the whim of a group of people who want to pass whatever it is they want to pass,” Taylor said. “We are a citizen Legislature. That means that it is run by citizens. If this passes, this amendment passes, we will open up the door in Idaho to losing the citizen Legislature and making it more of a career-politician Legislature, and that would be the demise of this state.”
