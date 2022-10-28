Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

The state of Idaho has put before voters a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session if 60% of the members of both the House and Senate render their approval.

The proposed constitutional amendment—which needs only a simple majority to pass in the Nov. 8 election—might seem mundane to many Idahoans, but it has stirred up debates among politicians, candidates for state office and some voters.

The language of the proposed amendment—called Senate Joint Resolution 102—asks voters whether the Legislature should be able to convene in special session at any time if the 60% threshold is reached and each legislative body submits a petition to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives. The petition must identify specific subjects to be considered.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments