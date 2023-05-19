Voters in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley resoundingly approved plans to allocate tax money towards community housing on Tuesday, with each city passing measures that will collectively redirect millions of dollars from support for commercial air service and tourism marketing into housing initiatives.
Around 85% of voters in Sun Valley and Hailey backed the measures in those cities, along with some 76% of voters in Ketchum, the Blaine County Elections Office reported Tuesday night. Each of the measures required 60% support to pass.
As is typical in May elections, turnout was low, with just under 22% of eligible voters in the three cities casting ballots, a preliminary report from Blaine County indicates.
All tallies are unofficial until the Board of County Commissioners canvasses the votes on Tuesday—though the action is typically a formality.
Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks—who indicated that he is supportive of the efforts—said the results sent a “clear message” to elected officials to address the shortage of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley.
“I was pleasantly surprised [the measures] passed with such a large number,” he said. “Eighty-five percent on anything is a bit startling. That’s a big number.”
Sun Valley City Councilwoman Kaz Thea expressed a similar reaction.
“This is a landmark decision for our city and our valley,” she said. “I am excited to start putting real money towards community housing, a much-needed resource for so many 9-to-5 employees that make our valley function.”
At issue in the city elections Tuesday were proposed changes to existing local-option taxes that have added a 1% tax on various sales categories in the cities. Slightly different measures in each city asked voters to decide if their city’s so-called “1% for Air” taxes should be adjusted to allocate 0.5% to support air service and marketing and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.
Over the past decade, the “1% for Air” taxes have collectively brought in millions of dollars to support air service and marketing, with collections split nearly evenly between the Fly Sun Valley Alliance and Visit Sun Valley organizations.
The three cities are authorized by the state to collect local-option taxes through a law that allows small resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The taxes are applied to a range of categories in the cities, from by-the-drink alcohol sales to charges for hotel rooms.
In the current 2023 fiscal year, Fly Sun Valley Alliance is allocated $1.4 million from the 1% tax, with most of the money—more than $1.2 million—going to pay for air-service contracts, primarily through minimum-revenue guarantees that ensure airlines will not lose money by maintaining certain routes into and out of Friedman Memorial Airport.
Visit Sun Valley is allocated approximately $1.7 million from the 1% tax in the 2023 fiscal year. Use of the funds ranges from administration and overhead to advertising and research.
Officials estimated that about $4.2 million per year could be raised through the three cities continuing to implement a 1% supplemental LOT, based on fiscal year 2021-22 revenues. By splitting the collections, that would provide about $2.1 million annually for air service and marketing and $2.1 million for housing.
Hailey ballot measure enacts revenue split
In Hailey, the supplemental LOT—applied to car rentals and revenues from hotel rooms and short-term rentals—had previously been approved through 2050. Its measure asked if its 1% tax proceeds—approximately $165,000 in fiscal year 2021—should be split evenly between support for air service and community housing.
The tally of Hailey votes was 727 in favor (85%) and 125 against—easily passing the measure.
Prior to the election, the city stated on its website that if the measure passed, it would “conduct a robust public process to ask the Hailey community what types of community housing projects they wish to fund.”
Thea said the city will look at collaborative efforts “to make this money go further.”
Hailey officials had determined that in implementing the change to the supplemental LOT, it will have approximately $79,000 in the first year to spend on housing initiatives.
Hailey’s “original LOT”—which taxes restaurant food, by-the-drink alcohol, lodging and car rentals to support a variety of city services—will not be affected by the vote on the supplemental LOT. It was also previously approved by voters to be in place until 2050.
“Passage of the LOT is a home run for building a better and more equitable community,” Hailey City Councilman Sam Linnet said Wednesday.
Ketchum mayor ‘delighted’ by outcome
In Ketchum, the supplemental 1% LOT was first approved by voters in 2013 and eventually extended to the end of 2023. It is collected on receipts from hotel rooms, short-term rentals, by-the-drink liquor and general retail goods, including building materials but excluding groceries. In the 2021-22 fiscal year—which ran from October 2021 through September 2022—the city’s 1% LOT yielded slightly more than $3.1 million.
The Ketchum ballot question asked voters whether they are in favor of or against extending the 1% supplemental tax for five years starting on July 1, 2023, and splitting the revenue to allocate 0.5% to support air service and 0.5% “for the preservation and creation of community housing.”
Ketchum citizens cast 577 votes in favor of the measure (about 76%) and 185 votes against it.
Through its original city local-option taxes, Ketchum has also assessed a 1% tax on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials—the same categories as the supplemental 1% LOT. The original city LOT will not be affected by the vote.
Through analysis, Ketchum has determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable-housing units over the next decade or so. It has developed an extensive Housing Action Plan but has had limited funding for implementing the plan.
The city stated on its website that if the measure passed, the housing funds “would be placed in a designated account to be used solely for the provision and support of community housing.”
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said Wednesday that he was “delighted” at the level of support for the measure.
“Not only does the referendum result in additional financial support for our housing initiatives, but it also clearly demonstrates that our community views workforce housing as a priority for our town,” he said.
Sun Valley ballot measures pass easily
In Sun Valley, voters were asked two separate questions. They had the choice of supporting either, both or neither a reduced-percentage extension of the supplemental tax for air service—with no LOT funding for housing—and an LOT specifically for community housing.
Sun Valley’s ballot asked:
- Should the city amend the existing 1% LOT by implementing a 0.5% LOT for five years starting on July 1, 2023, for the purpose of supporting commercial air service?
- Should the city amend the 1% supplemental LOT by implementing a 0.5% LOT for affordable housing for a period of five years starting July 1, 2023?
Sun Valley citizens cast 291 votes (85%) in favor of the first proposal, while 52 voters came out against it. The tally for the second proposal was nearly identical, with 293 votes in favor and 51 votes against.
Like Ketchum, Sun Valley assesses its original city local-option tax and the 1% supplemental tax in the same categories. Including the supplemental tax, it collects a 4% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals); a 4% LOT on food, beverage and by-the-drink liquor sales; a 4% LOT on recreation fees, product rentals and event tickets; a 2% LOT on building and construction materials; a 2% LOT on lift tickets and ski passes; and a 3% LOT on general retail sales.
With both measures approved, the net effect is that a 1% supplemental LOT will be divided equally between air service and housing for five years starting July 1.
In the 2021 fiscal year, Sun Valley collected nearly $1.1 million from the 1% supplemental tax.
Hendricks said he plans to have the city use the housing funds for four initiatives: supporting a project to build eight housing units for first responders at the Greenhorn Fire Station in the mid-valley; supporting a plan to convert the city-owned Ellsworth Inn in Hailey into affordable housing; continuing to provide housing-assistance payments to qualifying city employees; and continuing to provide fuel subsidies to qualifying city employees who travel long distances to work.
The city will also continue to work to fund housing initiatives in other ways, Hendricks said, noting that the Tuesday election should “clear up any doubts” about whether tax money should be used to fund affordable housing. ￼
There was also a not=so=clear message to defund support of commercial air service and tourism marketing.
