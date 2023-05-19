Voters in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley resoundingly approved plans to allocate tax money towards community housing on Tuesday, with each city passing measures that will collectively redirect millions of dollars from support for commercial air service and tourism marketing into housing initiatives.

Around 85% of voters in Sun Valley and Hailey backed the measures in those cities, along with some 76% of voters in Ketchum, the Blaine County Elections Office reported Tuesday night. Each of the measures required 60% support to pass.

As is typical in May elections, turnout was low, with just under 22% of eligible voters in the three cities casting ballots, a preliminary report from Blaine County indicates.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments