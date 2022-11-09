Ketchum voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly gave the city permission to pursue a revenue bond to help fund improvements to the wastewater plant it operates alongside the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.
With all precincts reporting just before 1 a.m Wednesday, 86.6% of voters supported the city issuing a revenue bond to raise up to $14 million for upgrades to the 1968 facility southwest of downtown. The bond needed a simple majority to move forward.
Earlier this year, a consultant presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility that concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042. The costs would be split evenly between Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In