Idaho Governor Candidates

Idaho candidates for governor, clockwise from left: Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Republican; Stephen Heidt, Democrat; Ammon Bundy, independent. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun; Getty Images

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little faces a handful of unconventional challengers to his quiet bid to win a second term as Idaho’s governor. 

The field includes Little, Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Libertarian Paul Sand, Constitution Party nominee Chantyrose Davison and write-in candidate Lisa Marie.

Only Little, Heidt and Bundy met the Idaho Debates qualifications of maintaining an active campaign and engaging in campaign fundraising. However, organizers canceled the debate after Little again declined to debate his opponents, and Heidt later said he would not debate Bundy without Little doing so as well.

