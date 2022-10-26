Lieutenant governors

The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.

Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler, D-Boise, are running to succeed outgoing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, the Idaho Falls Republican who lost her gubernatorial bid in May.

Pro-Life — a strawberry farmer known as Marvin Richardson before changing his name — is also running for lieutenant governor. Pro-Life, who runs for a different office every two years, said on his campaign website he would push to have all federally owned lands in Idaho transferred to the state, to have legal personhood defined as beginning at fertilization and to audit the federal reserve. Pro-Life has also called for banning openly LGBTQ+ people from serving in the United States military and said that no faithful Muslim can become a U.S. citizen.

