Incumbents Kaz Thea and Heidi Husbands are in line to hold their seats on the Hailey City Council as the pair cruised toward re-election Tuesday night.
Results won't be finalized until the official canvas of votes, but both sitting councilmembers held substantial leads with a majority of precincts reported at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
With 921 votes, Husbands collected nearly two-thirds of the ballots in her three-candidate race for Seat 1 against psychologist Tom DeAntonio (91 votes) and longtime business owner Jane Drussel (398 votes).
Thea garnered more than three-quarters of the vote for Seat 2, beating Kris Wirth 1,084 to 314.
Husbands, a government teacher at Wood River High School, was appointed by Mayor Martha Burke to fill the remainder of Burke's council term as she shifted offices in January 2020. Thea, a baker and backcountry guide, will embark on her second four-year term on the council when she's sworn in next year.
This is a developing story. For more on Hailey's election—as well as the valley’s other races—check back with www.mtexpress.com, or pick up a copy of Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
