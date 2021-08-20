Sun Valley City Councilman Keith Saks has announced his candidacy for a third term in office.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Saks said he wants to build on accomplishments made in his two four-year terms on the City Council. His second term expires in January.
Before being elected to the City Council in 2013, Saks served 1.5 years on the Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission.
When he was elected, it was “a tumultuous time for Sun Valley government,” Saks said, but the elected leaders have “coalesced” and made numerous achievements in the last seven-plus years.
Saks said successes during his service include:
- Finalizing the Sun Valley Comprehensive Plan.
- Implementing 24/7 EMT service.
- Building sleeping quarters in the Elkhorn Fire Station to house on-duty EMTs.
- Selecting a new city attorney.
- Completing annual city budgets that included no city property-tax increases.
- Casting informed votes on several contentious land-use applications, including a rezone of the Prospector Hill area.
- Working “to ensure that the city of Sun Valley provides superior services to residents and visitors.
Saks said he has worked with Mayor Peter Hendricks and other City Council members but “in a totally independent manner, without catering to special interests.”
“I look forward to another term serving our citizens and residents,” Saks said. “I am dedicated to continuing to work on behalf of the interests of both the full-time and part-time residents of Sun Valley.”
The seat of Councilman Brad DuFur is also up for election. The city election is Nov. 2.
By state law, candidates must file official declarations of candidacy between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3.
