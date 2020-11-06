A vast majority of Stanley residents voted on Tuesday to keep the city’s local option tax in place, ensuring that the tax is collected for at least 10 more years.
Revenue from the 2.5 percent local option sales tax accounts for roughly 60 percent of the city’s annual operating budget, according to a letter to Stanley residents from the city’s mayor and city council explaining the option tax.
Seventy-four voters—89 percent of all Stanley residents who cast ballots this election cycle—approved the ordinance extending the tax, according to an unofficial vote count from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
Stanley relies “almost entirely” on the local option tax to pay for a number of city services, including managing parking and maintaining landscapes on city streets, snow plowing, funding law enforcement, grading roads, maintaining storm drainage mitigation, maintaining Pioneer Park and the community building, and purchasing fireworks for the Fourth of July, according to the city council’s letter.
The ordinance passed Tuesday also includes two new uses for the option tax revenue: workforce housing and centralized recycling for residents and visitors.
The existing tax ordinance expires at the end of 2021.
Also on Tuesday, Custer County voters reelected Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson, and County Commissioners Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli.
Lumpkin and Oleson each had write-in challengers. Lumpkin, a Republican, received 55 percent of the vote—1,372 votes—while write-in candidate Joel Peterson received 43 percent of the vote with 1,064 votes and write-in candidate Scott Drexler received just under 2 percent of the vote with 46 votes.
Oleson, also a Republican, won 80 percent of the vote—1,794 votes—over write-in candidate Jason Mackrill, who received 455 votes—roughly 20 percent.
