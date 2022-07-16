In a rightward move for party leadership, a state legislator from Stanley was elected chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party at the party’s statewide convention in Twin Falls on Saturday.
Rep. Dorothy Moon defeated incumbent chair Tom Luna, who previously served as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a vote by delegates on July 16. Luna had served as chairman of the state party since 2020, when he beat out Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mark Fuller for the position.
“The Idaho Republican Party leadership is currently working from a tired and outdated playbook for fundraising, organization, and outreach,” Moon said in a statement before the vote. “Their message has failed to resonate with young families and hardworking Idahoans looking for relief from grocery taxes and high prices at the pump.”
Moon was first elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2016 after retiring as the Director of Special Education at Challis High School; her third term in the House is up at the end of the year. In May, she lost a close Republican secretary of state primary to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
In running for the state party chair position, Moon campaigned on a promise to change and update the recruitment tactics of the Idaho Republican Party. In a press release, she also expressed disappointment that Republican leadership had “done nothing” to address “rampant” and “well-organized…Democrat cross-over voting” in Republican primaries – the practice among some Idaho Democrats of temporarily registering as Republicans in order to vote in GOP primary elections —but did not specify which actions she would take if elected.
Moon has received high marks from the conservative Idaho Freedom Foundation, with a 98% rating for the 2022 legislative session, and holds a 100% voting record from the National Rifle Association. She received a 25% rating on civil liberties issues from the American Civil Liberties Union in 2021, as well as a 30% rating from Idaho Business For Education, a coalition of business leaders from across the state that advocates for measures that will increase career readiness among Idaho students.
“President Trump brought a lot of new voters to the Republican party in 2016 and 2020, but these are not ‘party-line voters.’ These are voters who will stay only so long as we remain true to our principles, and we must,” Moon said in a statement. “I am committed to the conservative values that have made Idaho, and our Republic, great: protecting life; safeguarding our children; expanding our Second Amendment liberties; sensibly managing our natural resources; and defending religious liberty.”
Luna served as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2007 to 2015. Prior to his election as superintendent, he served as Senior Advisor to Secretary of Education Rod Paige and sat on the Nampa school board. Since leaving office in 2015, Luna has worked in the private sector for a national consulting firm and an education-related nonprofit.
