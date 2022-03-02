Shoshone resident Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, a longtime community organizer and agricultural advocate in Lincoln County, announced on Friday her candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives.
Fitzgerald will run as a Democrat for Seat B in District 26, which in the next election cycle will include Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. The seat is currently held by Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who will not be eligible to run for office in District 26 this year after the state’s redistricting process conducted in late 2021.
“I’m running because I believe in the power of community,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “I believe with the right combination of connection and collaboration you can match people to the resources they need to thrive.”
People in District 26 have a lot of common interests, Fitzgerald said. They want good schools, clean air and water, an economy that supports their families, and “leaders who serve the people, not their own personal interests or politics,” she said.
“I am that kind of leader,” she said.
Pillars of Fitzgerald’s platform include access to child care and early-childhood education, transportation, and support for farms and small businesses.
“I am a representative for the people in the ‘purple’—that place where the ‘red’ and the ‘blue’ meet to get the work done in our communities,” she said. “It takes collaboration to create programs and resources that benefit our small, rural towns, and it takes people who understand that community comes before politics.”
Toone endorsed Fitzgerald on Thursday after announcing that she would not seek re-election to the House in her new district.
“She will represent District 26 well and bring a voice for balance and reason,” Toone said.
Fitzgerald said she wants “to be a voice for the ‘dirt road Democrats’—those of us who love the land and the people who work it, and who understand that land is so much more than something you build on.”
In 2021, Fitzgerald was awarded the Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of her years of volunteer service advocating for rural and agricultural communities in south-central Idaho. She co-founded the Lincoln County Youth Center, which opened its doors last August, and founded The Ledge Business Incubator, a Lincoln County-based program that encourages entrepreneurship among children and adults looking to start agriculture-based businesses.
She is the director of Lincoln County Connections, a pilot on-demand public transportation service serving rural Lincoln County residents, and serves as chairwoman of both the Lincoln County Transportation Commission and the Lincoln County Youth Commission. She also sits on the Shoshone City and Rural Fire District Commission.
As the daughter of a Buhl farmer and a member of a dairy family for the past 25 years, agriculture has always played an important role in her life, she said.
“Agriculture is part of who I am,” she said. ￼
No worries the Republicans will take everything. Go Red!
I like what this lady espouses. Is she too sensible for Idaho? We need more like her in the Legislature. JMO
