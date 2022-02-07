District 26 state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, will leave the Legislature when her term expires this year, a spokeswoman for the party said on Monday.
The six-term incumbent is the top-ranking Democrat in the state Senate, where she serves as the body's minority leader.
Stennett was first appointed to the seat held by her late husband, Clint Stennett, in 2010. She won election to the seat later that year and has won re-election every race since.
“My time as Senator has been an extraordinary and humbling experience for which I am grateful," Stennett said in a statement on Monday. "I will continue to do my best to serve the people of our district and the state until my term ends in December, but will not seek re-election.”
This year's campaign would have looked much different, though, with redistricting changing the geography—and electorate—of her district, which has comprised Blaine, Lincoln, Camas and Gooding counties since she took the seat. The decennial process looks poised to break that up, tying Blaine and Lincoln counties to Jerome County.
The inclusion of Jerome County in District 26 will likely pull some influence away from the traditionally liberal Blaine County. With a population slightly greater than Blaine County, it is currently represented in the Legislature by three Republicans. Right now, District 26 is represented by three Democrats: Stennett; Rep. Sally Toone of Gooding; and Rep. Ned Burns of Bellevue.
Stennett did not respond to a request for comment on her future plans from the Express last week.
This is a developing story. For more, see Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
What would bve the top 5 accomplishments for Michell during her 6 years of service?
1-She beat Eric Parker.
2-She was gracious about it.
Thanks for your hard work and dedication Michelle, you made us proud!
Ms. Stennett should be thanked for her 6 years of public service in Boise. No easy job being the minority leader. The article makes a good point---this Blue district will be more purple. Can a non-partisan candidate run who can be more representative of the "new" district.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In