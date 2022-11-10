An error reporting Jerome County ballots flipped the result of a House election in District 26, election officials said Thursday. 

With additional votes filed from Jerome, Republican Jack Nelsen has beaten Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in the House Seat B race 50.2% to 49.8%, according to updated tallies from the Idaho Secretary of State, a difference of 83 votes. 

Jerome County Elections Director Cy Lootens said Thursday that his office noticed a disparity between the report the county filed and the results the state published upon returning to work the morning following Election Day. All results are unofficial until each county's commissioners certify the county in the coming weeks.

