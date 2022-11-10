An error reporting Jerome County ballots flipped the result of a House election in District 26, election officials said Thursday.
With additional votes filed from Jerome, Republican Jack Nelsen has beaten Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in the House Seat B race 50.2% to 49.8%, according to updated tallies from the Idaho Secretary of State, a difference of 83 votes.
Jerome County Elections Director Cy Lootens said Thursday that his office noticed a disparity between the report the county filed and the results the state published upon returning to work the morning following Election Day. All results are unofficial until each county's commissioners certify the county in the coming weeks.
The candidates were notified Thursday morning, Jerome County said in a statement.
The Secretary of State's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The mistake came when state election officials did not include a specific "vote type" on a spreadsheet submitted by the county, ignoring a batch of absentee ballots.
Those ballots amounted to 694 votes in the House Seat B race—580 for Nelsen and 114 for Metzler Fitzgerald. They were enough to give Nelson the unofficial win by 83 votes.
"It is important to understand that the original totals printed by the tabulation equipment were accurate, remain unchanged, and allowed for the correct reconciliation with poll book records and voter counts as calculated on the evening of Nov. 8," Jerome County said in a statement Thursday.
Republicans also closed the gap in the other District 26 races, but not enough to overcome Democratic leads. Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, defeated Mike Pohanka, R-Jerome by just 38 votes. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, defeated Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, in the Senate race by around 500 votes.
Despite the change, Metzler Fitzgerald outperformed other District 26 Democrats in Republican-majority Lincoln and Jerome counties, two parts of the realigned District 26. But, she received 340 fewer votes than Burns and 390 fewer votes than Taylor in Blaine County, the district's traditional Democratic stronghold.
