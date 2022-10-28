Terry Gilbert and Debbie Critchfield

Terry Gilbert, left, and Debbie Critchfield are on the Nov. 8 ballot.

State schools superintendent candidates Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert clashed over a variety of education policies, including school choice, funding and immunization rates during Monday night’s Idaho Public Television debate.

Gilbert, a former teacher, jabbed at Critchfield’s lack of classroom experience, while she flexed her former role as president of the State Board of Education, and said her experience creating and implementing policy fit the “assignment” of the statewide position.

The two are vying to replace superintendent Sherri Ybarra, who’s occupied the role for nearly eight years, but was ousted in the GOP primaries.

