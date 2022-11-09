Idaho Republicans made a clean sweep of races for statewide office in the 2022 midterm election, including federal congressional races, with 72% of counties reporting results as of early Wednesday morning. 

In one of the most closely watched Election Day races in Idaho, former Republican U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador emerged victorious and will be the state’s new attorney general in January, replacing 20-year Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Gov. Brad Little was re-elected to a second term as governor, and U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo were all re-elected. 

