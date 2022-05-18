Republican voters in Idaho's revamped District 26 went with the more moderate candidates in a pair of contested primaries for state Legislature seats on Tuesday, May 17.
Current District 25 Rep. Laurie Lickley of Jerome defeated Hailey electrician Eric Parker in the state Senate race, while Jack Nelsen of Jerome beat Jerome "liberty candidate" Lyle Johnstone in the race for District 26 Seat B.
Lickely collected 63% of the vote to Parker's 37% across the three-county district. Nelsen earned 56% to Johnstone's 44%.
The two Jerome residents now move on to November's general election, where they'll face challengers for a chance to represent the new-look District 26, which will include Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties in the 2023 legislative session.
Lickley, the former president of the Idaho Cattle Association, will run against Hailey Democrat Ron Taylor and Sun Valley independent Don Lappin for the open Senate seat. Nelsen is slated to run against Lincoln County Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald for Seat B.
District 26's other seat didn't see a contested primary Tuesday. There, incumbent Bellevue Democrat Ned Burns will run against Jerome Republican Mike Pohanka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In