Two Jerome County Republicans will face off Tuesday in the primary election for Idaho House of Representatives District 26B seat. The winner will likely face Lincoln County Democrat Karma Fitzgerald in the November general election.
Republican candidates Lyle Johnstone and Jack Nelsen shared via online platforms their opinions on some of the issues facing the new-look district, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
Jack Nelsen, who has had an long career in civil service, served on the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission, Mid-Snake Water Commission, the Jerome County Republican Central Committee and is currently a member of the Jerome Rotary Club. Nelsen's campaign focuses on water rights, agriculture and education.
"Everything in Idaho comes down to preserving our water, agriculture and recreation opportunities through strong, local communities," Nelsen said.
Nelsen said that local control of these resources is of utmost importance and will set up the state for success now and in the future.
"I'm passionate about local control because I believe communities know their needs best," Nelsen said, "especially when it comes to protecting their water, agricultural land and education needs."
With a master's degree in education, Nelsen formerly held a teaching position in the Wendell School System as a band and music teacher. His time in education helped establish his platform on education, which calls for creating "more opportunities for our youth to access the incredible education and workforce development programs, and to support our schools to foster curiosity and innovation in our future leaders." Nelsen also sits on the board of the College of Southern Idaho, and said he is passionate about the college's technical education program and its scholarship program.
After Nelsen left the education field, he became a full-time dairy farmer.
"I love Idaho because of our incredible recreation opportunities, our access to water and our agricultural and food processing industries," he said.
Lyle Johnstone is a third-generation native of Jerome County with a varied background, including farming, sales, business consulting and accounting. Johnstone's campaign focuses on major issues such as lowering or removing certain taxes, preservation of 2nd Amendment rights, medical freedom and election integrity. Johnstone considers himself to be the "liberty" candidate, and believes that government overreach must be curbed.
"People’s representation are rarely able to get bills that limit government, restrict overreach, and promote individual liberties introduced," Johnstone said. "We must change this; we are already late, and every legislative session that passes without reform makes this change closer to impossible."
Johnstone also stands by his belief that the state's grocery tax and property tax are overreaching and should be abolished. "Food is essential to survival," Johnstone said. "When our government levies taxes against it, they have a guaranteed class of Americans who are coerced to pay them. If it were fiscally tenable, I would be in full support of abolishing property taxes. Property taxes are an unbalanced form of taxation."
Along with Nelsen, Johnstone also believes that water access is an integral right for Idahoans. Johnstone believes however, that water rights are being infringed upon by the Environmental Protection Agency. Johnstone claims he would fully support legislation to restore Idaho’s shared water rights to its citizens and remove the authority of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
"The primary duty of Idaho’s legislators when dealing with federal laws, regulations, and overreach is to uphold and defend the sovereignty of the state of Idaho," Johnstone concluded.
Republican primaries are “closed” primaries, meaning they are open only to registered Republican voters.
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
