Two Republican candidates have filed to run for the District 26 seat in the Idaho Senate.
State Rep. Laurie Lickley of Jerome County, whose term in District 25’s Seat A ends later this year, is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, who is retiring from public office. Hailey resident Eric Parker, who ran against Stennett in the 2020 state Senate election, has also filed to run in the Republican primary election on May 17.
District 26 has for the last 10 years included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. Pursuant to the state redistricting process last year, the district in the future will include Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
That opens it up to Lickley, who said she believes she would be a good representative of the new district, which pairs Democrat-leaning Blaine County with two Republican-leaning counties.
“My track record proves that I can work across the aisle to further the good work of Idaho,” she said. “I really do pride myself as being a reasonable candidate, focused on the future, understanding the past and listening to my constituency base.”
Lickley referenced the state’s 2018 Medicaid expansion as an example of her ability to reach across the aisle to get legislation passed. Although she didn’t necessarily agree with the ways in which the bill would expand Medicaid, she said, she believes it’s her job to do what the voters wanted.
“Medicaid expansion passed, at 58% in my district,” she said. “That is what the voters told us to do, and now our job is to fund Medicaid.”
Parker, an electrician and the founder and president of the Real 3%ers Idaho, believes that the Wood River Valley has more independents than loyal Democrats. This is the year for Blaine County and District 26 to turn red, he said.
“First, I would say that a lot of Blaine County is independent voters, who vote with the current issues,” he said. “I don’t believe Blaine County concerns itself too much with the red or blue ‘jersey’ politics. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to who has the answers, and who people believe will get things done in the district.”
The southern part of the Wood River Valley, along with Lincoln and Jerome counties, has extensive agriculture operations. Lickley said she can effectively represent those areas.
“I have a tremendous track record on agriculture, especially with water rights,” she said. “Folks in Blaine County understand the importance of maintaining and conserving our water.”
Lickley runs a 100-year-old ranch in Jerome, and believes she understands the needs of the rural community.
“We must keep our rural communities vibrant and economically sound,” she said.
Both candidates said they believe it is in the best interest of district residents to address tax relief, give entrepreneurs more opportunities and to set conditions that allow small businesses to thrive.
“Traditionally, District 26 has been looked at as conflicted in its interests,” Parker said. “Agriculture in the southern portion and tourism in the northern portion. I view us all as the small-business community—whether you are a producer in the south or you make your living off of recreational tourism, we all face the same issues.”
After the Republican primary in May, the general election is set for November. Republican primaries are “closed” primaries that are open only to registered Republicans. The deadline to register a party affiliation required to vote in that primary is Friday, March 11. ￼
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The dream world for Idaho's ascendant far right is one where state lawmakers run a sovereign nation-state free of federal government oversight.
It would be a place where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what can be taught in schools, have complete control over public health rules and gun laws, and take control of federal public lands, which make up over 60% of the state. Eric Parker isn't going any where with this agenda.
Does Eric Parker come with a gun. Such a leader.
From a distance, you cowered behind children to protect yourself as you threatened U.S. law enforcement with a weapon. Is this the value you would deliver to Idaho?
Extremism, violence and a distain for our nation`s rule of law?
Today is the last day to register as a Republican in order to vote (against Parker) in this primary @ Hailey courthouse basement, down the hall, on the right, party affiliation forms on the wall, bring I.D., 2 minutes , EZ. Idaho is too great to litter!
(Grab an Absentee Ballot Application while you`re there).
