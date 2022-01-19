Republican candidates running for state and federal offices took firm conservative positions on a range of issues Saturday at an annual meeting of Blaine County GOP supporters in Hailey, with some aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump.
The Blaine County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day event at the Community Campus gave voters an opportunity to address candidates running for Idaho governor, U.S. Congress and other positions.
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo opened the event with a focused address on election integrity, commenting on the 2020 presidential election and warning of the dangers of federal government overreach. The topics were recurrent themes of the event, as candidates were questioned later on the issues of mask and vaccine mandates, state sovereignty and gun rights.
In a forum featuring candidates planning to run for Idaho governor later this year, several candidates said they should replace incumbent Gov. Brad Little, a fellow Republican.
Janice McGeachin, the current lieutenant governor and first female lieutenant governor of Idaho, continued to make her ongoing case to take Idaho’s leadership further to the right.
“I am running for governor to make Idaho free again,” she said in her opening remarks, invoking Trump.
McGeachin has been endorsed by Trump to be the next governor of Idaho and is a staunch pro-life conservative. She reiterated her support for conservative values and vaunted her surprise ban of mask mandates in Idaho during a brief tenure as acting governor while Little was out of state at a conference in May of last year. The action was later undone.
Candidate Steve Bradshaw is a full-time pastor of 17 years and is a county commissioner in Bonner County, in northern Idaho. Bradshaw said the federal government’s power is far too reaching and should be curtailed. Idaho’s sovereignty must come first and foremost, he said.
Bradshaw opened with comments about the lockdowns in early responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the whole COVID thing started, we all thought it could be something catastrophic, so we all followed directions and did our due diligence,” he said. “Shortly into it, we found out the the pandemic was more of a hoax than a pandemic.”
As a county commissioner, he refused to shut down Bonner County in 2020 and claimed that the county is “open for business.”
When he was later asked about what he believes to be the most critical issue of the upcoming election, Bradshaw simply stated that he would “end the emergency and put the state back to work,” which was met with a rousing applause from the audience.
Ed Humphries, a financial officer in the Treasure Valley in southern Idaho, threw his hat into the ring for the gubernatorial race and proudly referenced his lack of political background as a means to potentially shake things up in the state government. He said an outsider could better represent the families and workers of Idaho than special-interest groups based in Washington, D.C.
“Are we going to be the generation that passes our country on in a worse state than we inherited it?” Humphries emphatically asked the audience.
As a finance officer, Humphries believes that enacting free-market policies and maintaining a balanced budget are key in boosting wages and profits for workers and business owners across the state, he said.
Later, Bryan Smith, who is running to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, spoke harshly about Congressman Mike Simpson, the longtime representative of the district who defeated Smith in the 2014 Republican primary.
“For over 20 years, Mike Simpson has been in Washington, voting for amnesty for illegals, massive government spending, bigger government, special transgender protection,” he said, “and even joined Nancy Pelosi’s January 6th witch hunt commission of President Trump.”
Smith believes he is the right representative for conservative values in the district and “will continue to lead the fight for election integrity; requiring voter IDs to vote in all 50 states—fight to restart the Trump border wall. I will also support Trump in his America-first agenda.”
“Lets send a conservative voice to Washington,” he said in conclusion.
The 2nd congressional district includes much of central and eastern Idaho, including Blaine County.
The Republican primary for Congress and gubernatorial candidates will occur on May 17. The general election will occur on Nov. 8. ￼
