Update

This story was updated Thursday afternoon to include more information from the Secretary of State's Office.

An error reporting Jerome County ballots flipped the result of a House election in District 26, election officials said Thursday.

With roughly 700 additional votes filed from Jerome, Republican Jack Nelsen has beaten Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in the House Seat B race 50.2% to 49.8%, according to updated tallies from the Idaho Secretary of State, a difference of 83 votes. On election night, the state website showed Metzler Fitzgerald winning by 383 votes with all precincts reporting.

Jerome County Elections Director Cy Lootens said Thursday that his office noticed a disparity in county totals between the report the county filed and the unofficial results the state published online upon returning to work the morning following Election Day.

