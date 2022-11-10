An error reporting Jerome County ballots flipped the result of a House election in District 26, election officials said Thursday.
With roughly 700 additional votes filed from Jerome, Republican Jack Nelsen has beaten Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in the House Seat B race 50.2% to 49.8%, according to updated tallies from the Idaho Secretary of State, a difference of 83 votes. On election night, the state website showed Metzler Fitzgerald winning by 383 votes with all precincts reporting.
Jerome County Elections Director Cy Lootens said Thursday that his office noticed a disparity in county totals between the report the county filed and the unofficial results the state published online upon returning to work the morning following Election Day.
The mistake came when state election officials did not include a specific "vote type" on a spreadsheet submitted by the county, ignoring early voting ballots when aggregating Jerome County's totals.
Those ballots amounted to 694 votes in the House Seat B race—580 for Nelsen and 114 for Metzler Fitzgerald. They were enough to give Nelsen the unofficial win by 83 votes.
The candidates were notified Thursday morning, Jerome County officials said in a statement. Both Nelsen and Metzer Fitzgerald declined to comment until election results are finalized. County commissioners have until Nov. 18 to certify results through a canvass of votes; after that, the Secretary of State's Office takes six days to reconcile totals before declaring the final results on the morning of Nov. 24, according to Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.
"It is important to understand that the original totals printed by the tabulation equipment were accurate, remain unchanged, and allowed for the correct reconciliation with poll book records and voter counts as calculated on the evening of Nov. 8," Jerome County said in a statement Thursday.
On Thursday, Houck emphasized that the error was a "translation issue" stemming from a bad formula on a spreadsheet, not a problem with Jerome County's counting process.
"Nobody changed data at any point," he said. "They never had to rerun anything, never had to count anything over."
Houck wasn't aware of similar issues in any other county.
"This isn't, 'Oh my gosh, what happened.' This is why we reconcile," he said. "The data, the checks and balances they had, allowed for them to see this discrepancy."
The early ballots also helped Republicans close the gap in the other District 26 races, but not enough to overcome Democratic leads. Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, defeated Mike Pohanka, R-Jerome, by just 38 votes. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, defeated Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, in the Senate race by around 500 votes.
Despite the change, Metzler Fitzgerald outperformed other District 26 Democrats in Republican-majority Lincoln and Jerome counties, two parts of the realigned District 26. But, she received 340 fewer votes than Burns and 390 fewer votes than Taylor in Blaine County, the district's traditional Democratic stronghold.
If results hold, Nelsen will takeover the seat held by Gooding Democrat Sally Toone, who was moved out of District 26 during the state's 10-year redistricting process. He also would bolster the Idaho Legislature's Republican supermajority to 59 of 70 representatives and 28 of 35 senators. The Democratic party, which failed to field candidates in 59 of 105 legislative races on Tuesday, would lose one seat in this round of midterms, dropping its caucus to 18 lawmakers across both chambers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In