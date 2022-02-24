District 26 state Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, will leave the Idaho House of Representatives when her term expires this year, she announced Thursday.
The news came just over two weeks after District 26 state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, announced her intention to retire from the Legislature at the end of the year. In December, then District 26 Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Hailey, left the legislature to fill an open seat on the Blaine County Board of Commissioners; she was replaced in the statehouse by former Bellevue Mayor Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat.
“It has been an immense honor and privilege to represent District 26 the past six years. I have made many wonderful friendships throughout the district and with my colleagues across the state, as we worked for a better Idaho,” she said in a prepared statement Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their amazing support as I announce I won’t be seeking reelection. I will continue to passionately support our local communities and schools as I finish my final term. But that advocacy won’t end when I leave the Statehouse.
“I want to thank everyone, and I hope our paths continue to cross. I look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders in Idaho.”
Toone, the current chair of the House Minority Caucus, was first sworn into the legislature in 2016 after defeating Republican Alex Sutter in a race to replace former Rep. Donna Pence, D-Gooding. She was re-elected in 2018 and 2020.
Prior to her election, Toone spent 37 years in the Wendell and Gooding school districts as a math teacher and taught at the College of Southern Idaho. She also owns and operates family farms and cattle ranches in Gooding and Camas counties with her husband, Mark.
Throughout her tenure, Toone has pushed for several changes to Idaho's public K-12 system, including changes to how the state collects and allocates property taxes to fund school districts, expanded internet access, increased funding for kindergarten and the forgiveness of student loans for teachers in rural school districts. She has also pushed for Medicaid expansion to cover low-income residents who earn too much to qualify for the program but too little to get subsidized care.
On Thursday, Toone did not provide an explanation for her planned exit. The timing coincides with a statewide redistricting plan that used updated 2020 census figures to redraw Idaho’s two congressional and 35 legislative districts.
For the past decade, District 26 has included Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties. But, through the redistricting process, Toone’s home county of Gooding was added to District 24, which will include Camas and Twin Falls Counties as of December 2022.
District 26 will encompass just Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties as part of the new redistricting plan.
