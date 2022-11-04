22-11-02-hailey-voting-roland.jpg

Early voting in Blaine County ends at 5 p.m. today. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Local polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

More than a quarter of Blaine County’s registered voters have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, with many more planning to head to the polls Tuesday on Election Day itself.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Blaine County Elections Office had received 3,950 ballots through absentee and early voting—25.5% of the county’s 15,427 registered voters. (Yale’s voter participation is 100%—all five registered voters in the precinct filed ballots by mail.)

This general election includes national and statewide races, a bond election, and a pair of ballot questions. (For more information on those races, go to www.mtexpress.com/news/elections.) With polls open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot in the 2022 midterms.

