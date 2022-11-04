More than a quarter of Blaine County’s registered voters have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, with many more planning to head to the polls Tuesday on Election Day itself.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Blaine County Elections Office had received 3,950 ballots through absentee and early voting—25.5% of the county’s 15,427 registered voters. (Yale’s voter participation is 100%—all five registered voters in the precinct filed ballots by mail.)
This general election includes national and statewide races, a bond election, and a pair of ballot questions. (For more information on those races, go to www.mtexpress.com/news/elections.) With polls open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot in the 2022 midterms.
To vote, you must bring a valid photo identification card, or be prepared to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The following are all accepted forms of photo identification:
- An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card
- A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card
- A tribal photo identification card
- A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or postsecondary education institution
- A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho
Early voting began at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey on the third Monday prior to the election. It ends at 5 p.m. The last day for early voting is today, Friday, Nov. 4. All absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when polls close across the county.
In Idaho, you can register to vote during early voting and at your polling place on Election Day itself. Voters must have photo ID and proof of residence. If the current address is shown on the driver’s license, that is all that is required. If the current address is not shown on your driver’s license, voters must bring proof of residency at least 30 days old.
Blaine County is divided into 16 precincts. If you don’t know your precinct number, check your address on the County Elections Office’s webpage at maps.co.blaine.id.us/vote/voterinfo.htm. If you know your precinct, here’s where to go on Tuesday:
Precinct 001: North Blaine County
415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum
81 Elkhorn Road, Sun Valley
Precinct 003: North Ketchum
415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum
Precinct 004: South Ketchum
415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 007: Northwest Hailey
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 008: Northeast Hailey
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 009: Southwest Hailey
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 010: Northwest Woodside
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 011: Southeast Woodside
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 012: Poverty Flat
Bellevue Elementary School
305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue
Bellevue Elementary School
305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue
Precinct 015: Gannett and Picabo
Bellevue Elementary School
305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue
