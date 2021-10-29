Polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with an array of races and bond votes splashed across Blaine County ballots.
Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at locations countywide. This year, Precinct 1, northern Blaine County, will vote at the Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum, while Precincts 3 and 4—north and south Ketchum—will vote at The Community Library. Further south, Hailey’s seven precincts will convene at the Community Campus; Poverty Flats, Gannett and Picabo voters meet at Bellevue Elementary School; Carey voters head to Carey City Hall.
Sun Valley and Bellevue don’t have any contested races this year, and aren’t part of any special districts on the ballot; they won’t hold elections on Tuesday.
Unsure of where to vote? That information is online at https://maps.co.blaine.id.us/vote/voterinfo.htm.
Registered voters need to bring one valid form of identification, or sign an affidavit swearing to their identity under the penalty of perjury. Here’s what counts:
• An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card.
• A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card.
• A tribal photo identification card.
• A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or college.
• A concealed carry license issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.
Idaho allows same-day registration at the polling place, too. You’ll need one of the above forms of ID, plus proof of residence in Blaine County, like a utility bill or driver’s license listing an address.
Meanwhile, early voting is open at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey through 5 p.m. today, Oct. 29. The deadline has already passed for requesting absentee ballots, but they can be returned to the county Elections Office any time before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.
There are no state or national races on Tuesday’s ballot. It’s all local, so what you’ll see depends on where you live. For full coverage, visit www.mtexpress.com/news/elections.
