Head online for election results
Roland Lane

Election Day is Tuesday in three Blaine County cities.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley, where voters will decide if their city’s “1% for Air” local-option tax—which supports commercial air-service routes and tourism-related marketing—should be adjusted to allocate 0.5% to support air service and marketing and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.

Voters in Hailey will also decide whether the city can issue a $6 million bond to finance upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant in South Woodside.

