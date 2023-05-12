Election Day is Tuesday in three Blaine County cities.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley, where voters will decide if their city’s “1% for Air” local-option tax—which supports commercial air-service routes and tourism-related marketing—should be adjusted to allocate 0.5% to support air service and marketing and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.
Voters in Hailey will also decide whether the city can issue a $6 million bond to finance upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant in South Woodside.
In Hailey, voting will take place at the Community Campus. In Ketchum, polls are at The Community Library. Sun Valley voters should head to Sun Valley City Hall.
Bellevue, Carey and unincorporated Blaine County don’t have anything on the ballot this May.
In order to vote, voters must either present a photo ID or sign a personal identification affidavit.
Acceptable forms of photo identification are an Idaho driver’s license or photo identification card, an Idaho Concealed Weapons Permit, issued by a sheriff in the state of Idaho, a U.S. passport or Federal photo identification card, a tribal photo identification card or any current student photo ID issued by an Idaho high school or post secondary education institution.
Any voter who requests assistance for voting or who has accessibility concerns should contact the Blaine County Clerk’s Office to discuss what accommodations can be made available. Questions or concerns can be directed to election@blainecounty.org or 208-788-5510.
Meanwhile, early voting ends Friday at 5 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey. Absentee ballots must be delivered to the Old County Courthouse by the time polls close on election night. While time is tight to do that by mail, the Elections Office keeps a dropbox for absentee ballots outside of the building.
The Elections Office plans to post results on Election Night starting at 9 p.m. ￼
