Paulette Jordan, a former Idaho state representative who is challenging Sen. Jim Risch for his seat in the U.S. Senate, is scheduled to speak on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in a town hall event at Ketchum’s Town Square.
The appearance is part of Jordan’s tour of southern Idaho, which began in Driggs on Tuesday and will wrap up with a virtual town hall in Salmon next Thursday.
The tour also includes a town hall at the Twin Falls City Park next Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The town halls will focus on COVID-19, according to a press release from Jordan’s campaign.
Most of the events will be available via livestream, the campaign said, and Jordan will take questions at each event.
Backed by Soros
Don't vote democrat. Democrats wreck societies, like we've seen in Portland, Seattle, NY, Kenosha, etc. We don't need to bring that here.
This lady has to begin getting her name in the news; in print, TV and internet. Until I saw this article, I hadn't seen her name mentioned.\ for months. Likewise, the dinosaur she's challenging is also quiet. That means to me that people will simply pull the 'party choice' lever.
Rich is a dinosaur. He needs to be voted out and into extinction. What would it be like if Idaho had a senator with an ounce of common sense?
Be like "Ho the Sun is Rising"!![beam]
"Keep Moving!" J. Lewis
