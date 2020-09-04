Paulette Jordan 1 C.jpg

Paulette Jordan is running for Jim Risch’s U.S. Senate seat.

Paulette Jordan, a former Idaho state representative who is challenging Sen. Jim Risch for his seat in the U.S. Senate, is scheduled to speak on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in a town hall event at Ketchum’s Town Square.

The appearance is part of Jordan’s tour of southern Idaho, which began in Driggs on Tuesday and will wrap up with a virtual town hall in Salmon next Thursday.

The tour also includes a town hall at the Twin Falls City Park next Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The town halls will focus on COVID-19, according to a press release from Jordan’s campaign.

Most of the events will be available via livestream, the campaign said, and Jordan will take questions at each event.

Email the writer: gkauffman@mtexpress.com

Load comments