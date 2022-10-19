With the Nov. 8 election fast approaching, the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday, Oct. 20, will host Pizza & Politics, a forum to hear from and question candidates for the legislative seats of District 26. The free event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Humane event barn, at 101 Croy Creek Road near Hailey.
Guests can grab a slice of complimentary pizza and ask questions, as the candidates voice their electoral platforms to the voters of Blaine County. The Express hosts the event as a public service to keep voters informed.
Candidates in three District 26 state races will participate. They include: Idaho Senate candidates Ron Taylor, a Democrat, and Rep. Laurie Lickley, a Republican; Idaho House candidates for Seat 26A Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat, and Mike Pohanka, a Republican; and Idaho House candidates for Seat 26B, Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald and Republican Jack Nelsen.
