Ketchum voters to decide on sales taxes for housing

Ketchum voters will decide on May 17 whether to approve an initiative by the city to raise local sales taxes to fund a variety of programs to add to the stock of workforce housing.
The ballot will ask citizens a two-part question:
- Should the city add “workforce housing provision and support” to a list of authorized uses for local-option taxes?
- Should the city increase local-option taxes by percentage-point increases of .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials, with the extra tax revenue going to exclusively fund workforce-housing projects?
Voters will have the option of casting a single vote either in favor of or against the proposal.
Per state law, changing the city’s LOT ordinance will need approval of at least 60% of Ketchum voters.
The initiative to increase the self-imposed local taxes is part of a far-reaching city Housing Action Plan to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool. Through analysis, Ketchum has determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable, workforce units over the next 10 years, depending on the city’s population growth rate. Some funding sources exist but the projects—which, in a conceptual form, are estimated to cost $5.5 million to $7.5 million per year —are generally not yet funded.
City Council members voted 4-0 Monday to adopt the Housing Action Plan through a resolution that allows it to be changed and updated.
One major source of funding identified in the plan is the proposed changes to the city’s local-option taxes. If voters approve the proposal, it could add some $2.8 million to annual LOT income—a projection based on revenues from the last fiscal year—that would be used only for workforce-housing initiatives. The money would not be tied to restrictions that typically come with federal or other outside contributions.
Other sources of funding identified by the city include philanthropic, employer and investment funds. The city is using $864,000 in federal, non-renewable American Rescue Plan Act funds toward housing initiatives and brings in some money through so-called “in-lieu” fees charged to developers who opt not to include required affordable housing in a project, but those sources are not enough to make a substantial dent in the housing goal, city officials have said.
“A regular revenue stream is needed to implement the Housing Action Plan and help leverage philanthropic and business participation,” a city informational brochure states.
Currently, eligible uses for Ketchum LOT funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief, and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes. The funds have been allocated to yearly line items in the city budget to fund operations such as the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority and the Visit Sun Valley business and marketing organization, as well as emergency services. Some of the money is slated to go toward funding a rebuild of one of the city’s main thoroughfares, Sun Valley Road.
Housing projects are currently not an approved use of LOT funds.
Currently, Ketchum collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows small resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting high numbers of visitors. The city has estimated that visitors pay about 72% of the local taxes in Ketchum.
The percentages include a 1% LOT in the same sales sectors collected through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The current approval of the city’s general LOT lasts until the end of 2027. The so-called “1% for Air” tax is approved until the end of 2023. Voters must renew the taxes for them to continue to be collected beyond those dates.
In fiscal year 2021, the city collected a total of about $6.15 million in local taxes, including the city’s portion and the “1% for Air.”
If approved, the amendment to the LOT ordinance would raise the city’s LOT percentages to 2.75% on retail sales, 3% on building materials, and 5% on lodging and liquor. When added to the state sales tax of 6% (and other lodging taxes), Ketchum would have an 8.75% tax on retail sales, 9% tax on building materials, 11% tax on by-the-drink liquor and 13% tax on lodging and short-term rentals.
While the city has conducted an educational campaign about the proposed tax increases and numerous residents have called for its approval, others have expressed opposition. Ketchum resident Mallory Walker has campaigned against the new taxes, suggesting that the city should simply add the word “housing” to approved uses.
“Amend the wording, don’t impose a new tax,” he wrote in a letter to the editor published in the Express last month.
In a May 1 rally in Ketchum Town Square to support affordable housing and the tax initiative, City Councilman Michael David—speaking as a resident, not a politician, he said—made the point that existing LOT collections are not sufficient for housing programs and encouraged citizens to participate in the May 17 election.
“Every vote truly counts,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In