22-10-21 wastewater 6.jpg

Two of the Ketchum-Sun Valley wastewater plant’s aeration basins—where microorganisms are mixed with sewage as part of the treatment process—front, are 54 years old and, according to experts, are near the end of their lifespan.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Ketchum voters will be asked on Nov. 8 to approve a revenue-bond issue of up $14 million to help fund major improvements to the wastewater plant it operates jointly with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.

The main reason the upgrades are planned is the age of the plant, which was originally built in 1968. Earlier this year, a consultant presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility that concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042. Some components of the plant are more than 50 years old and somewhat degraded, the consultant noted.

City officials have said the planned upgrades to the plant are not designed simply to accommodate growth, though capacity would be increased from the current 4 million gallons per day. The projects would make the facility more energy-efficient and more environmentally friendly, they have said, and would allow the operators to keep discharge standards above those set by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments