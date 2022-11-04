Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
Two of the Ketchum-Sun Valley wastewater plant’s aeration basins—where microorganisms are mixed with sewage as part of the treatment process—front, are 54 years old and, according to experts, are near the end of their lifespan.
Ketchum voters will be asked on Nov. 8 to approve a revenue-bond issue of up $14 million to help fund major improvements to the wastewater plant it operates jointly with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.
The main reason the upgrades are planned is the age of the plant, which was originally built in 1968. Earlier this year, a consultant presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility that concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042. Some components of the plant are more than 50 years old and somewhat degraded, the consultant noted.
City officials have said the planned upgrades to the plant are not designed simply to accommodate growth, though capacity would be increased from the current 4 million gallons per day. The projects would make the facility more energy-efficient and more environmentally friendly, they have said, and would allow the operators to keep discharge standards above those set by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The costs would be split evenly between Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District. Ketchum’s plan for funding its share of the costs calls for selling municipal revenue bonds to buyers and combining the proceeds with monthly income from sewer fees paid by homeowners and businesses. The fees would be bolstered by a 7% rate hike in fiscal year 2023, followed by 5% rate increases in subsequent years, subject to annual review.
The proposed ballot language for the bond question notes that if the city pursued a “non-debt” funding plan paid for only with income from sewer fees, it would have to raise the fees by 60% in fiscal year 2023 and 25% in the following two fiscal years. That approach would not only dramatically raise ratepayers’ out-of-pocket costs, the city has said, but would place much of that cost burden on existing ratepayers, instead of spreading it out over the duration of the proposed bonds.
Currently, the monthly sewer fee for a single-family home in Ketchum is $41.85.
Revenue bonds are commonly used to generate income to fund major municipal projects. Though they are a form of debt, unlike general-obligation bonds, they are not paid for with the municipality’s tax income. Revenue from the facility at issue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city—are used to make interest and principal payments to the purchasers of the bonds.
Approval of and issuance of the bonds would not affect residents’ property taxes.
Issuing up to $14 million in revenue bonds would require paying market-rate interest to the buyers. Based on a market interest rate of 3.77% for 20-year bonds, the city estimates it would pay about $7.25 million in interest in addition to the principal amount of $14 million. However, issuing shorter-term bonds could mean paying less in interest overall, the city has said.
The Sun Valley Water and Sewer District is working on its own funding plan to pay for its share of about $18 million—the sum it would owe if all of the improvements are made.
To proceed with the bond issue, Ketchum will need to garner 50% approval from voters, a lower threshold than the taxpayer-backed general-obligation bonds. ￼
We only use 1.6mm of the 4mm capacity now. To expand capacity implies our elected officials plan to increase the size of the city by 3x over the next 20 years. As the article notes, the ONLY option evaluated by the City was to repair the existing plant. The site of this facility is 13 acres, of which less than half is used. The City won’t do anything with the excess land because they say they are reserving it. For what? A new sewer plant in 20 years—why didn’t they just build a new one now? This is one of the most expensive projects in the history of the City. Yet no cost alternatives or cost benefit analysis of alternatives in the process. This is classic for this Administration.
