Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw announced Sunday that he is seeking a second four-year term in office.
Bradshaw made the announcement in a letter to the community sent by email. In the detailed, two-page letter, Bradshaw listed the accomplishments made in his first term and described his goals for the future if he is re-elected.
“I have learned much in my first term as mayor,” he said in the letter. “Both success and failure has helped me become better equipped to tackle a second term.”
Bradshaw said he wants to continue his mission of “enhancing Ketchum’s livability.”
“We envision a town that is vibrant, connected, sustainable and safe,” he said.
He said his administration’s accomplishments include: supporting workforce housing; acquiring a new city hall; upgrading Fire Department equipment and securing funding for a new fire station; establishing the city’s Historical Preservation Commission; and upgrading the city’s water lines, sidewalks and wastewater-treatment system.
Bradshaw said he has a 100% attendance record at City Council meetings.
“I serve on a multitude of boards, spend countless hours meeting and listening to residents and stakeholders, and educating myself so that I can serve you to the best of my ability,” he said.
If re-elected, he will focus on housing for year-round residents, preserving the character of the town and investing in infrastructure, Bradshaw said.
Ketchum resident and affordable-housing activist Reid Stillman announced his candidacy for mayor in late spring. In an announcement of his candidacy, Stillman said the lack of housing for the town’s workers is a “crisis.”
Bradshaw’s term ends in January. The election for mayor and two City Council members—for seats currently held by Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen—will be held Nov. 2.
By state law, candidates must file official declarations of candidacy between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In