The city of Ketchum is moving forward with a plan to ask voters to approve changes to the city’s local-option-tax law in the May 17 election.
City Council members on Monday gave City Administrator Jade Riley informal approval to proceed with plans to develop and submit ballot language to ask voters to approve increases in local-option taxes and allow the city to spend some LOT revenue on funding community housing. The city must submit the proposed ballot language to Blaine County by March 18. Prior to that, the city must conduct public hearings and readings before City Council approval of the final ballot language.
In the vote, citizens would decide whether to approve an amendment to the city’s LOT laws that would allow the city to add supporting and providing workforce housing as an allowed use of the funds, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve yet-to-be-specified increases in the percentages collected for the taxes in various categories of sales.
Under a state provision for small resort cities, Ketchum collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). Eligible uses for the funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief, and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes.
Changing the LOT law would need approval of 60% of Ketchum voters. The city has calculated that changes could raise up to some $1.8 million per year, depending on how much the taxes are raised.
The informal approval to move forward came during an update to the City Council on the city’s Housing Action Plan. The plan is being developed by city staff and a consultant to implement a variety of actions to promote development of workforce housing in the city and county. Part of developing the plan is increasing available funding for housing initiatives.
As part of developing the plan, the city will conduct a series of “open house” forums to inform citizens about the plan and LOT initiative. The events are scheduled for:
- Saturday, Feb. 12, from 3-5 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum.
- Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum.
- Thursday, Feb. 17, from 1-6:30 p.m. at The Hunger Coalition headquarters in central Bellevue.
The city will also conduct virtual open houses. For more information, go to projectketchum.org.
The City Council can opt to delay the vote to another election date if it is determined that additional public education is warranted. The city is limited to asking voters for such changes to once per year.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city will also conduct other educational efforts, such as distributing leaflets about the proposed LOT changes. ￼
Ah, the ol' election in May...best to fleece 'em when they are not looking for it. Amirite?
I'd urge a no vote. Rescind the "1% for rich people vacations" first!
Unfortunately, Idaho state law limits elections to taking place in May and November. The 1% for Air is not up until next year, but surely does need to be re-evaluated. Why is a Ketchum referendum education meeting being held in Bellevue? Does the referendum really require 60% of registered voters as this article implies or merely 60% of the people who bother to vote (which is about half of the Ketchum electorate)? The 2% LOT sales tax is on top of the existing Idaho state sales tax. This is a regressive tax and hits residents hard. Shouldn't we be focusing on having tourists pay for the impact of tourism? Isn't that the whole point of the LOT? I hope the City focuses on raising the lodging tax in a meaningful way--from 3% to 9%. Demand for tourism is price inelastic at the #1 ski resort in the US.
