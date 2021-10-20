Five candidates seeking election to two open seats on the Ketchum City Council will discuss issues facing the city in an virtual forum hosted by the Idaho Mountain Express on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Incumbents Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton will be joined by challengers Mickey Garcia, Gwen Raney and Reid Stillman to talk about their campaigns and field questions from journalists and the public.
Ketchum has “open” seats on the City Council, not designated seats, meaning that all candidates are competing with each other. In the elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the two candidates with the most votes will be elected to four-year terms.
The Express interviewed all five of the candidates to discuss their qualifications, priorities and the challenges facing the city.
Amanda Breen
Breen, 48, earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a law degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in law from University College London, in England. She has operated her own law practice in the Wood River Valley since 2011, with a significant amount of work dedicated to immigration cases.
Breen was elected to the City Council in 2017 and was seated in early 2018.
The development of affordable housing is the No. 1 issue facing the city, she said. She thinks the city can make progress in procuring housing in a variety of ways. She supports implementating a new local-option tax to raise money for housing initiatives, making changes to the development codes to encourage density in selected areas, and supporting projects launched by organizations such as the Blaine County School District and St. Luke’s. She also believes the city can develop tools to add existing units to the stock of affordable housing. A program in Vail, Colorado, where the town acquires deed restrictions that reserve units for local workers, is worth exploring here, she said.
“Housing should be the biggest focus over the next four years,” she said.
Breen said she also thinks the city can become more efficient, with less overlap in public services, and can better project an “attitude of yes” that welcomes citizens and their input.
“We need more creativity,” she said.
She said she’s proud of showing strong leadership on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s health orders were “mostly popular” but did receive some opposition, she noted.
In her term, the city has implemented a bond to build a new fire station, acquired two new fire trucks, acquired a new city hall, cooperated with Blaine County to hire a sustainability coordinator, and approved the Bluebird Village workforce-housing project for a site downtown, she noted.
“We need people living in town,” she said. “I think the soul starts with the people.”
Breen said she is looking forward to continuing work on development of new parking management plans for the city. She highlighted her service on the Urban Renewal Agency, which has supported infrastructure projects in the city.
Breen said she is proud of the accomplishments over the last four years and believes she is the right person to continue in a leadership role.
“I think I’ve demonstrated that I am a measured, analytical and fair person who studies the issues,” she said.
Mickey Garcia
Garcia, 78, has run for office numerous times, including unsuccessful campaigns for Ketchum mayor, the City Council and Blaine County commissioner. He is a Vietnam veteran who served 10 years in the Air Force and also worked as a civilian for the Army.
Garcia earned a degree in forestry from the University of Montana and worked as a firefighter for the Forest Service and BLM for 12 years. He first saw Ketchum in the 1970s and has lived in the area for some 40 years, he said.
He is making another run for public office in part because he has watched elected officials of all political stripes “screw things up” for years, he said.
“I feel that I’m qualified,” he said. “Community service starts with joining the military.”
If elected, he also wants to help the city address the affordable-housing crisis, he said.
“We have to get it done any way we can get it done,” he said.
Garcia said the housing crisis is an aspect of a wealth gap that has increased dramatically in the nation.
“The poor people haven’t gotten any breaks,” he said. “Wealth inequality is basically tearing the city down.”
He supports the Bluebird Village housing project but thinks affordable-housing projects should have units offered at lower rents that people living on Social Security checks can afford.
Garcia said municipalities need to overcome what he calls the “Cave Banana Nimby” attitude in the Wood River Valley, his acronym for “Citizens Against Virtually Everything, Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anybody, Not In My Back Yard.”
There is plenty of space for development of housing, Garcia said, but the systems at play have prevented it. Affordable housing should have been included in plans for the 78-acre Warm Springs Ranch property, he said, instead of plans including only “housing for rich people and a dog park.”
“We’ve got tons of open space,” he said, adding that “far-left environmentalists want to save everything.”
In discussing COVID-19, Garcia said he supports mandatory vaccinations but has opposed the city’s health orders requiring that masks be worn in certain settings.
“Mandatory vaccinations are as American as apple pie,” he said. “Kids have to get them for school. The military required it.”
Garcia said he believes the city should be more transparent in advertising appointed positions and should stop spending money on climate-change and sustainability initiatives.
“I’m basically an independent thinker,” he said.
Courtney Hamilton
Hamilton, 30, was born in Sun Valley and graduated from The Community School in 2009. She earned a degree in public policy analysis from Pomona College, in Southern California. She works for John Reuter Greenworks and Bluebird Solar as a residential energy rater and solar-energy designer.
Like Breen, Hamilton was elected to the City Council in 2017 and has served since early 2018. In 2021, she has served as council president.
Hamilton said she is running for re-election “to continue my work of representing the next generation of Ketchum and ensuring that Ketchum continues to be inclusive, resilient and fun.”
Her top priority, she said, would be “focusing on keeping our community’s working class alive.” To do that, the city needs to focus on keeping and creating housing for local workers, through purchasing deed restrictions on existing units, creating incentives for owners to turn their units into long-term rentals, and continuing to pursue grant and tax-credit funding for housing projects. The city can also increase funding for housing initiatives by changing its local-option-tax structure, increasing fees developers pay instead of providing affordable housing, updating zoning codes to allow for smaller, more affordable lots, and working with developers to incentivize construction of affordable units, she said.
Ketchum has made some progress on addressing the housing crisis already, she said. The City Council has approved the 51-unit Bluebird Village project. It is planning to ask voters to establish a LOT for housing initiatives, and updating zoning for the light-industrial area to promote housing. The city is also researching a program to purchase deed restrictions to reserve housing for workers.
Other priorities for Hamilton include working on climate-change resilience and sustainability issues, improving management of the water and wastewater systems, improving the city’s infrastructure, and keeping citizens safe and medical facilities open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. She also believes the city can improve its communication with the public, which could help limit misinformation.
“Bridging the gaps between various groups in our community will always be important to me, and I will do my best to continue to represent and listen to all perspectives in our community,” she said.
Hamilton said she is proud of the city’s accomplishments in the last four years, including abandonment of 5 miles of old, leaking water lines, building a new fire station and acquiring two new fire trucks, development of a transportation and mobility plan, acquisition of a new city hall and signing an option agreement to purchase 65 acres of Warm Springs Ranch for a public park.
Gwen Raney
Raney, 75, is a retired businesswoman who moved to Ketchum full-time approximately eight years ago, after visiting the town and numerous other mountain towns for years. She chose to live in Ketchum because of its special character, she said, and she wants to preserve that character.
“I believe the soul of Ketchum lies with the people,” she said, “those who came and settled here long ago, those who have been born and raised here, those who have chosen to live here and those who make a success of this town, which includes our business owners and those who have homes here but do not live here full-time.”
Raney earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and later studied interior architecture. With her husband, she moved to different points in the United States and Europe. She has developed and run a high-end clothing store and an interior-design business.
In recent years, Raney said, she has been immersing herself in Ketchum’s issues, attending City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission meetings. She believes the city needs to address the housing crisis, needs to bring consistency to its processing of development applications and needs to listen more to its citizens, she said.
To procure affordable housing, the city should pursue a variety of solutions apart from the tax-credit financing used to support the Bluebird Village project in downtown, she said. It needs to examine its fee structure for developers who buy down their obligations to build affordable housing and should collaborate with developers valley-wide to advance projects. The city should also better manage short-term rentals to lessen their impact on the pool of long-term rentals, she said.
The Bluebird Village project has flaws, she said. She is concerned about the city’s ability to ensure the housing will be for workers, and that the building is too big for the site, uses inappropriate materials, might not have good ADA access and will emanate too much light at night.
In the process of reviewing projects, the city has been inconsistent and needs to be fair, she said. A Marriott-affiliated hotel planned for the corner of Main and River streets was opposed by many citizens but was approved and many people “felt ignored,” she said. The city too often approves waivers and variances for projects and the process of gathering public opinion can be “skewed,” she said.
She is concerned that the city wants to permanently close a portion of Fourth Street and that Ketchum is losing its unique vibe. In addition, she said, she is concerned that the City Council often votes in unison to support the mayor’s agenda.
“I would bring a different voice and a balance to the council,” she said.
Reid Stillman
Stillman, 36, grew up in the Wood River Valley and received a degree in communications from Boise State University. He returned to Ketchum three years ago and now works remotely as a client services manager for an advertising agency named MuteSix.
Earlier in the year, he had intentions of running for mayor but changed his goal to serving on the City Council. He is not opposed to the incumbents, he said, but believes there is dissatisfaction with the city’s administration, and he can be a positive force for the city.
“I want to be involved,” he said. “I have a really strong passion for this town.”
Stillman said he has worked numerous jobs in the Wood River Valley and knows the service industry and many of the younger people who work in it. He can bridge gaps, he said, and bring together different sectors of the community.
The No. 1 issue facing the city is the lack of affordable housing, he said. He believes the city can pursue new options in the development of housing projects at a variety of sites, including the “Anderson Lumber” lot in the light-industrial area, city-owned land and the so-called “Simplot lot” just west of the Ketchum Post Office.
“There are options out there that we haven’t explored,” he said.
He supports the Bluebird Village housing project but is critical of the city for taking too long to address the housing crisis.
“Housing affordability has been an issue for 25 years,” he said. “Is it a Band-Aid over a gunshot wound?”
Nonetheless, more housing is needed, as businesses in town struggle to maintain full staffs, he said.
Stillman also would like to see housing developed in the Warm Springs neighborhood to help revive that area. He believes the city needs to work on improving its infrastructure, including its streets and lights.
“There are a lot more people in town now,” he said.
The city should also add to its parks and bolster its environmental-protection efforts and recycling programs, he said.
The city could have done a better handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Stillman said. He thinks the city was slow to take decisive action and put too much of the burden of preventative measures on businesses.
Stillman thinks City Hall does not have a solid connection with citizens and business owners and has not been as inclusive as it should be.
“I don’t want anyone to be excluded from the table,” he said. “I feel like we need to listen to everyone. … I’m here to fight for everyone.”
