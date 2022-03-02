Jerome County resident Lyle Johnstone has announced his candidacy for District 26, Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Johnstone—an accountant who is a self-described “Liberty candidate”—will run in the Republican primary election on May 17.
Pursuant to state redistricting this year, District 26 will include Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. Previously, it included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties.
The district has two House seats and one Senate seat. Seat B is currently held by Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who is no longer eligible to run in District 26. She has announced that she will not seek election in her new district, District 24, which includes Camas, Gooding and part of Twin Falls counties.
In an announcement released Saturday, Johnstone said he hopes to join fellow constitutional and liberty-minded representatives in the state Legislature “in taking Idaho back to a sovereign state position.”
“We must stop all forms of bad representation, or the state will be lost to the global agenda,” his website states.
Johnstone wants to protect private water rights, keep access to public lands, provide tax relief for citizens and protect the Second Amendment rights of Idahoans, he said. If elected, he said, he would support the “right to self-defense” and “medical freedom” and would oppose “any budget or spending bill that expands government.”
Johnstone said he also believes that the right to life is guaranteed to all Americans and views abortion as “genocide” against unborn citizens, his website states.
He believes conservative Idahoans are not being represented well in the Legislature.
“District 26 legislators have a voting record that mirrors the worst aspects of Boise, Sun Valley, and the Wood River Valley,” his website states.
Johnstone has also expressed his belief that the federal government has overextended itself and has pledged that he will not support any new powers for the U.S. government.
Idaho Republicans conduct a closed primary, meaning only registered Republicans can participate. Voters must be registered as a Republican by March 11 to vote in the Republican primary on May 17. ￼
