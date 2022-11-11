0313 statehouse rotunda

With nearly 98% of precincts reporting on Wednesday afternoon, Idahoans approved a constitutional amendment that will allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session without the approval of the governor, with 52% voting yes, a total of 286,845 votes.

The Idaho Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 102 in the 2021 legislative session with support from all but three Republicans in the House and all but four Republicans in the Senate. All 19 Democrats in the Legislature opposed the resolution.

A constitutional amendment proposal needs a two-thirds majority of the Legislature’s approval to make it to the ballot, and only a simple majority of voters is needed for it to pass.

