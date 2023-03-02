The Idaho Senate on Wednesday voted to pass a bill that calls for the Idaho secretary of state to create and mail a free, informational voter guide to every Idaho household before state primary and general elections.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane brought Senate Bill 1078 forward as a way to expand upon and replace the current voter’s pamphlet mailed to Idahoans. 

If the bill is passed into law, the new voter guide would include information about federal and state candidates for office, including state judicial candidates. The new guide would include information on voter registration, voting requirements and important dates and deadlines on top of the existing information included in the voter pamphlets, which only present information about constitutional amendments, ballot initiatives or referendums. The new voter guide would be prepared and tailored to each of the state’s 35 legislative districts so voters would know what is on their specific ballot. 

