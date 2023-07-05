I Voted Stickers
Express photo by Roland Lane

The state cleared supporters of a proposed open primary ballot initiative to begin collecting signatures to qualify the initiative for the 2024 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

However, supporters of the initiative said they will spend a few days deciding whether to challenge the ballot titles that were assigned by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, said Luke Mayville, the co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, which joined the Idahoans For Open Primaries coalition that is supporting the ballot initiative.

The short ballot title issued by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office reads, “MEASURE TO (1) REPLACE VOTER SELECTION OF PARTY NOMINEES WITH NONPARTY BLANKET PRIMARY; (2) REQUIRE RANKED-CHOICE VOTING FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS.”

