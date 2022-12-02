Blaine County will be represented in the leadership of Idaho’s Democratic Party during the upcoming Legislative session.
Democratic lawmakers elected Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, minority caucus chair on Tuesday. He’ll take the role vacated by former District 26 colleague Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who did not seek reelection after her seat was moved out of the district in Idaho’s redistricting process.
Burns will work with Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who was re-elected as house minority leader, a position she has held since 2019; and with Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who will remain assistant minority leader, a position she has held since 2020.
Burns won election in a narrow victory over Jerome Republican Mike Pohanka in last month’s midterms. This is the first time the former Bellevue mayor has served in party leadership.
“I’m extremely honored to be selected by my caucus to undertake the critical role of caucus chair,” Burns said. “I learned a tremendous amount under the previous chair and my former seat-mate Sally Toone. I’ll continue to ensure that our caucus has legislative success and that we advocate on behalf of all Idaho families and for Idaho values.”
In the Senate, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, replaces Ketchum’s Sen. Michelle Stennett as Minority Leader. Stennett announced she would not run for reelection after 12 years of service earlier this year.
“I’m honored to serve as the Senate Democratic leader,” Wintrow said. “It’s a responsibility I take seriously. I will continue to work hard to collaborate on meaningful solutions that address the needs of the people of Idaho such as quality public education, lowering property taxes and protecting access to public lands.”
Former Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, was elected to the Senate in November and sworn in as District 29 senator on Dec. 1. Fellow Democrats elected Ruchti the new assistant minority leader. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking of Boise was elected minority caucus chair, a position she has held since 2020.
“I appreciate my colleagues’ support for Senate leadership,” Ruchti said. “We have many challenges ahead of us in the upcoming session and I am ready to get to work to better the lives of working families throughout Idaho.”
All lawmakers were sworn in Thursday, Dec. 1, at the statehouse. ￼
