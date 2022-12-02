Blaine County will be represented in the leadership of Idaho’s Democratic Party during the upcoming Legislative session.

Democratic lawmakers elected Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, minority caucus chair on Tuesday. He’ll take the role vacated by former District 26 colleague Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who did not seek reelection after her seat was moved out of the district in Idaho’s redistricting process.

Burns will work with Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who was re-elected as house minority leader, a position she has held since 2019; and with Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who will remain assistant minority leader, a position she has held since 2020.

