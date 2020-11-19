Idaho state officials have conducted a canvass of votes for the 2020 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday.
The canvass was conducted by Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The canvass is an official accounting of every legal ballot cast statewide.
“State and county election officials and workers are to be commended for their dedication, patience, and flexibility in staging a successful General Election under the challenging circumstances of a global pandemic,” Denney said in a statement. “Idahoans cast a record number of ballots, a record number of which were early or absentee ballots, and produced the highest percentage voter turnout we have seen for any election this century.”
A total of 878,527 Idahoans voted in the 2020 general election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, amounting to an 81.2 percent turnout; there are 1,082,417 registered voters in Idaho.
More than 56 percent of those votes—493,719—were cast via early voting or absentee ballot. The four counties with the highest voter turnout were Fremont County with 88.1 percent, Kootenai County with 87.4 percent, Butte County with 86.3 percent, and Idaho County 85.1 percent.
Blaine County conducted a local canvass last week, confirming 78.9 percent voter turnout.
More statewide data can be found on the Elections Division page of sos.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In