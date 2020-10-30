While some states have extended their deadlines for gathering absentee votes for the Nov. 3 election, all in-person and absentee ballots in Idaho must be in the hands of the appropriate county clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Already, nearly 60 percent of Blaine County’s registered voters have voted via mail-in ballots and early voting, an unofficial vote count by the Blaine County Elections Office showed Thursday morning.
Here’s how to cast your ballot if you haven’t already.
Early voting
You can still vote early in-person at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey, but the last day to do so is today, Friday, Oct. 30. The polls will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee voting
The last day to request an absentee ballot was Oct. 23, but if you’ve already requested one, you still have time to return it.
Ballots must be received by the Blaine County Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. For those who prefer to make a contactless delivery, there is a ballot drop box in the alley behind the Old Blaine County Courthouse.
Election Day
In-person polling places across the Wood River Valley will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. There are 15 polling places; a full list can be found at https://www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. You can find your polling place by entering your address at https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ViewPollingLocation.aspx.
To vote, you must bring a valid photo identification card, or be prepared to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The following are all accepted forms of photo identification:
- An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card
- A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card
- A tribal photo identification card
- A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or postsecondary education institution
- A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho
Register to vote
Not registered to vote, but want to cast your ballot on Nov. 3? You can register to vote on Election Day at your polling location as long as you bring a valid photo identification card (see above for examples) and proof of residency. If your current address is shown on your driver’s license, that’s all you need to bring. If your current address is not shown on your driver’s license, you must bring proof of residency at least 30 days old—such as a power bill, car registration, insurance, pay check or bank statement.
You can check your voter registration status on-line at https://idahovotes.gov/online-voter-tools.
