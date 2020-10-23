More than 6,500 Blaine County voters have cast their ballots so far in the November general election, according to an unofficial count by the Blaine County Elections Office.
As of Thursday afternoon, that included more than 4,000 people who voted by mail and roughly 2,500 people who had voted early.
There are a total of 15,314 registered voters in Blaine County—meaning the Elections Office has seen a 42 percent turnout thus far, with one week left in the early voting period. Early voting began on Oct. 13.
Today, Friday, Oct. 23, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Idaho.
Just over 11,000 Blaine County voters turned out for the November 2016 election, county data shows—about 78 percent of the 14,066 total voters registered in Blaine County at the time.
Early in-person voting is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey from now through Oct. 30. Prospective voters can register there prior to casting an early ballot, or at their polling place on Election Day.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In