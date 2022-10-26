Candidates seeking to represent District 26 Seat B in Idaho House of Representatives faced off at Mountain Humane’s event barn Thursday, Oct. 20, during the Pizza and Politics forum, which was sponsored and moderated by the Idaho Mountain Express.
Before roughly 100 voters, Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, D-Shoshone, and Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, outlined their platforms ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Metzler Fitzgerald began by highlighting her accomplishments and outlining the kind of leader she can be for the district.
“I’m running because my passion is giving resources to the people that need them. Serving in the state Legislature, for me, is a view from 30,000 feet, where I can see the resources and the projects that we can bring home to our district,” she said. “My campaign has worked hard over the last year to put action in the phrase ‘public service.’ At every opportunity we have looked for any way to serve in this district, and we do that as a campaign because that is who I am as a person, but it is also what we should expect from our servant leaders.”
In 2021, Metzler Fitzgerald was awarded the Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of her years of volunteer service advocating for rural and agricultural communities in south-central Idaho. Over the past few years, she said, she has helped raise $1.3 million to create a youth center, after-school program and preschool for Lincoln County. Now, she said, she is working on developing a business incubator, daycare and transit program.
“I do this because that is what my community asked of me,” she said. “That’s the kind of leader I am, and I will continue to be that kind of leader when I am elected.”
Nelsen highlighted his extensive history in public service in Jerome, which included time on the planning and zoning commission and area water board. As a former teacher and trustee of the College of Southern Idaho, his message focused on a passion for education and maintaining a stable, strong economy while preserving Idaho’s natural beauty.
“I am a third-generation Jerome dairy farmer,” Nelsen said. “My public service ... has built a great background in the Legislature. I think I have a pretty good feel for education, my community and everything else.”
Nelsen emphasized local control and how his history in education could ensure that the state system gives students livable, employable skills that will set them up for success, whether or not they attend college.
“Communities know how to govern themselves the best, and I like the quote ‘the government closest to the people governs the best,’” he said. “I have heartburn thinking about someone in Boise telling communities how to conduct their business. The other important [issue] for my platform is education. It is important to have people who are leaving our school systems with employable, excellent skills ... not necessarily just a bachelor’s degree.”
Express Editor and forum moderator Mark Dee opened the Q&A portion by asking for the candidate’s position on one of the day’s most divisive issues: abortion, and whether it should be considered a crime in the state of Idaho. Nelsen said he supports a woman’s choice and drew a connection between abortion and mandatory vaccinations. In both scenarios, he said, the government should not intervene.
“I’m not a right-wing Republican,” Nelsen said. “I’m a firm believer in people’s rights: my body, my choice. For example, no one should tell you that you should have to get a vaccine; that should be between you and your doctor. I feel the exact same way about women’s health care. There is no reason for a government to be sitting in a doctor’s office with you. Of the different ways to address women’s health—day after pills, etc.—that also is an issue between the woman and her doctor.”
Metzler Fitzgerald’s comments on abortion access were direct: “I adamantly advocate for pro-choice,” she said, “and absolutely would not support legislation” that limited women’s options or restricted access to contraception.
Idaho’s water supply was another key issue.
To Nelsen, consumptive water rights—those that fall under Idaho’s “first in time, first in right” management—are “private property issues.”
“We are going to lose some of those as the supply goes down,” he said. “I think especially in Blaine County, I’m not sure that people have quite wrapped their heads around that the other side of that is a domestic issue. If you own a house, the state of Idaho says you get a well, but water is not guaranteed.
“I think this community cares a ton, but it hasn’t made [the connection] yet that if you have green grass and high-pressure sprinklers then want to go fishing in the Big Wood River, you can’t have it both ways—we are over-appropriated as is.”
Nelsen said that the best way to distribute water is best left in local hands, because local governments ought to know where water is best sent.
“Frankly I’m not sure that change to water issues should come from the state,” Nelsen said. “I’m big on local control and it is well within the county commissioners and county planning and zoning to address those issues.”
Metzler Fitzgerald envisioned a more collaborative approach, saying that everyone is responsible for Idaho’s water supply and appropriation. As for the government’s role, she would not have an issue with the state intervening with research, resources and incentives for water distribution.
“I’ve been very impressed with the efforts to bringing all the stakeholders to the table to create agreements that work for everyone,” Metzler Fitzgerald said. “As far as the state’s involvement, I think the state could be involved more in incentives by making sure the best resources and research are going to the people that need it the most.”
Also addressed by the candidates was Idaho’s infrastructure, and specifically whether Idaho’s record budget surplus should be used to address failing roads and bridges across the state.
Metzler Fitzgerald said that the state needs to be more involved in overseeing the distribution of funds to roads and bridges and reiterated that a collaborative approach could solve these issues.
“Idaho citizens deserve to have infrastructure that works for them,” Metzler Fitzgerald said. “Again, I think the best solutions come when you bring all the stakeholders together to find what’s best for each community, and I think the state can play a central role in that.”
Nelsen’s approach differed slightly, saying that one-time state payments for infrastructure are more appropriate than ongoing allotments.
Both candidates agreed on the importance of protecting Idaho’s public lands, and that land endowment funding to public schools is a good way to manage public funds. Metzler Fitzgerald also suggested that there should be constant oversight to make sure that these public endowment lands are always working for the taxpayers of Idaho.
Idaho’s record budget surplus continued to be a point of discussion, as the question was asked whether education initiatives should be funded by the state’s budget surplus rather than by property tax levies.
“I think we could use some surplus money to pay off levies and give property-tax breaks to our citizens. I think we need to do that,” Metzler Fitzgerald said. “I think we need to look at systems that are more efficient and take the burden off of property taxes.”
The general election for Idaho House Representative for District 26B is slated for Nov. 8, 2022, and early voting in Blaine County is currently open at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey. ￼
