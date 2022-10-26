Candidates seeking to represent District 26 Seat B in Idaho House of Representatives faced off at Mountain Humane’s event barn Thursday, Oct. 20, during the Pizza and Politics forum, which was sponsored and moderated by the Idaho Mountain Express.

Before roughly 100 voters, Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, D-Shoshone, and Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, outlined their platforms ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Metzler Fitzgerald began by highlighting her accomplishments and outlining the kind of leader she can be for the district.

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald D-Shoshone
Jack Nelsen

Jack Nelsen R-Jerome
Jack Nelsen
Karma Metzler Fitzgerald

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments