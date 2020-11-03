Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Blaine County’s 16 precincts for Election Day, Nov. 3. Here’s where to go, and what to bring in order to cast your 2020 ballot.
Precinct 001: North Blaine County
Wood River Community YMCA
101 Saddle Road, Ketchum
Precinct 002: Sun Valley
Sun Valley City Hall
81 Elkhorn Road, Sun Valley
Precinct 003: North Ketchum
The Community Library
415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum
Precinct 004: South Ketchum
The Community Library
415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum
Precinct 005: Quigley
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 006: Deer Creek
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 007: Northwest Hailey
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 008: Northeast Hailey
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 009: Southwest Hailey
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 010: Northwest Woodside
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 011: Southeast Woodside
Community Campus
1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey
Precinct 012: Poverty Flat
Bellevue Elementary School
305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue
Precinct 013: Bellevue
Bellevue Elementary School
305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue
Precinct 014: Carey
Carey School
20 Panther Lane, Carey
Precinct 015: Gannett and Picabo
Bellevue Elementary School
305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue
Precinct 016: Yale
Mail Ballot Precinct
The county will be collecting absentee and mail-in ballots at the Old Blaine County Courthouse until 8 p.m. on election night. Click here to find your polling place by entering your address.
To vote, you must bring a valid photo identification card, or be prepared to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The following are all accepted forms of photo identification:
- An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card
- A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card
- A tribal photo identification card
- A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or postsecondary education institution
- A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho
