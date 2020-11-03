I Voted Stickers
Express photo by Roland Lane

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Blaine County’s 16 precincts for Election Day, Nov. 3. Here’s where to go, and what to bring in order to cast your 2020 ballot. 

Precinct 001: North Blaine County

Wood River Community YMCA

101 Saddle Road, Ketchum

Precinct 002: Sun Valley

Sun Valley City Hall

81 Elkhorn Road, Sun Valley

Precinct 003: North Ketchum

The Community Library

415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum

Precinct 004: South Ketchum

The Community Library

415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum

Precinct 005: Quigley

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 006: Deer Creek

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 007: Northwest Hailey

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 008: Northeast Hailey

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 009: Southwest Hailey

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 010: Northwest Woodside

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 011: Southeast Woodside

Community Campus

1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey

Precinct 012: Poverty Flat

Bellevue Elementary School

305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue

Precinct 013: Bellevue

Bellevue Elementary School

305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue

Precinct 014: Carey

Carey School

20 Panther Lane, Carey

Precinct 015: Gannett and Picabo

Bellevue Elementary School

305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue

Precinct 016: Yale

Mail Ballot Precinct

The county will be collecting absentee and mail-in ballots at the Old Blaine County Courthouse until 8 p.m. on election night. Click here to find your polling place by entering your address.

To vote, you must bring a valid photo identification card, or be prepared to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The following are all accepted forms of photo identification:

  • An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card
  • A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card
  • A tribal photo identification card
  • A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or postsecondary education institution
  • A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho
