Candidate Q&As: Hailey City Council

Editor’s note: There are five candidates running for two different seats on the Hailey City Council in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, elections. Hailey Councilwoman Kaz Thea is running for Seat 2 against challenger Kris Wirth, who did not respond to this survey by press time Tuesday. Incumbent Councilwoman Heidi Husbands, who also did not respond to the survey, is running for Seat 1 against challenger Tom DeAntonio and challenger Jane Drussel.
Kaz Thea
Council Seat 2
Occupation: Wildlife ecologist, baker, community organizer, outdoor educator and expedition trip leader, Hailey City Council member and director of Kids Mountain Fund, a nonprofit scholarship fund.
Age: 60
Experience in public service: Four years on Hailey City Council and current president of the council.
Education: Master’s in Natural Science, University of Idaho
Why are you running: I want to run for a second term to continue working on solutions to the significant challenges we face as a community, balancing rapid growth and increased tourism with resource protection. I want to be at the forefront of decision making that weighs workforce affordable housing needs and livable wages with tourism and growth that we depend on for the vitality of our community. We have a significant amount of work to do addressing long-term sustainability and local government must make bold decisions now regarding climate change impacts to meet zero carbon emissions goals by 2035.
1. A clean, livable planet is our most pressing issue of the day and impacts everything we do and how we live. First, we must develop a climate action plan with goals to achieve a carbon-free community by 2035. Second, the increased demand and low supply of affordable housing has created a crisis for our workforce. Third, I am concerned that we do not have a gathering place (town square) and a strong enough business core off of Main Street.
2. Bringing people to the downtown area to enjoy shops and restaurants on Main Street is an issue I think about a lot. Main Street struggles with being the highway through town with fast moving vehicles, fumes and noise that significantly reduce its potential as a thriving business core. It is also dangerous for bikes and pedestrians. When ITD was resurfacing the highway this summer and fixing pedestrian ramps, I tried very hard to get them to build safer crossings with double 90-degree ramps. Frustratingly, they would not do that.
3. The city has done a good job partnering with ARCH Community Housing Trust on many affordable housing projects and recently changed our ordinance regarding accessory dwelling units to include more lot sizes. We could consider including housing as a receiving item for local-option taxes collected, create a resort real estate transfer tax at the state level to go towards building affordable housing and offer incentives to landlords for rental support. We should also discuss the question of why 748 homes remain unoccupied in Hailey and are mostly owned by second homeowners.
4. I would have increased funding for the implementation of a Climate Action Plan. Transitioning to 100% clean electricity will be difficult and expensive but we must do more to meet the ambitious goal we agreed to in our climate resolution this year. I also think we should have provided more than $2,000 to the Community Forest Health Initiative Project.
5. I look forward to the city of Hailey’s new sustainability positions being filled soon. What’s next is to participate in the ongoing process of writing a Climate Action Plan with baseline information on our energy use and target goals with attached timelines. The city must work closely with Idaho Power to meet our more ambitious clean energy goals, and we must identify where we need to conserve and build or replace technology.
Kris wirth (not pictured)
Council Seat 2
Kris Wirth did not respond to the questionnaire from the by Express press time Tuesday.
Tom DeAntonio
Council Seat 1
Occupation: Clinical psychologist
Age: 64
Experience in public service: I was elected to the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles County Psychological Association for three years, where I represented over 3,000 Los Angeles psychologists.
Education: Ph.D. in clinical psychology and M.S. in clinical psychopharmacology from the California School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles; B.A. in psychology from UCLA.
Why are you running: COVID-19 has had a powerful impact on our city and our lives and, as a health care worker and business owner, I can provide a valuable contribution to the council as we continue to navigate this pandemic. In addition, I want to improve the quality of life in Hailey through addressing other issues such as the housing shortage, increase in tourism, and rapid growth of the city.
1. The three most pressing issues we face are the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing shortage, and the rapid growth of the city. COVID-19 impacts virtually every aspect of our lives and needs to be dealt with in a sober and scientific manner. The housing shortage has reached a crisis level and is having a profound impact on our businesses and on the ability of the city to grow. Finally, the rapid growth of the city has led to multiple problems including an exacerbation of the housing crisis, traffic and parking issues, and longer wait times to access physician and dental services.
2. Main Street/downtown is healthy, but more can be done to make it thrive. The town square (Heart of Hailey) would be a substantial improvement, and I strongly support that project. We need a common area in which to meet and socialize and enjoy music, presentations and shows.
3. Hailey needs to do substantially more to increase its workforce housing options. There are a number of ideas currently being discussed, but it would be helpful to examine what other similar cities have done in order to deal with this critical issue. Telluride, for example, instituted a program utilizing existing housing with great success. Consulting with such cites would be invaluable.
4. The campground project at a cost of $150,000 is not a high priority right now, and that money can be better spent elsewhere. Our police chief has commented that he currently lacks the resources to properly enforce traffic laws and reduce the speeding violations that have occurred with increased frequency as our population has quickly grown. He has also complained that he does not have the resources to enforce mask mandates. Providing increased funding to our police department will serve to make Hailey a safer city in which to live.
5. The city has already taken an important first step in addressing the climate crisis by committing to reduce its carbon footprint and setting a goal of 100% clean energy by 2035. However, more can be done such as educating Hailey residents as to the role they can play in mitigating this crisis. Finally, Hailey can be a model for the rest of the state as a city successfully making a contribution in the battle against global warming.
Jane Drussel
Council Seat 1
Occupation: Business owner
Age: 81
Experience in public service: I served as the president of the Chamber of Commerce, have been involved with the Chamber for many years and am also active with the Hailey Merchants Group and Rotary Club of Hailey.
Education: I graduated from high school in Apache, Oklahoma. Forty years in business has taught me how to efficiently run a business, manage employees and problem-solve.
Why are you running: I am running because I would like to help solve the problems involving our community and our future generations.
1. Housing for all employees, climate concerns and infrastructure.
2. We could do better by slowing traffic, providing safer crossings on all of our streets, adding wayfinding signs to help businesses and increasing walkability and vibrancy. I am also looking forward to getting a town square done.
3. The city of Hailey has been aggressive as anybody in this valley. It has donated land for affordable housing and will continue to work with ARCH and the Blaine County Housing Authority. As a council member, I would be looking at all options.
4. The city should keep its wages more current to ensure well-being.
5. Every small step has an impact. We need to continue to work with all organizations on this goal.
Heidi Husbands
Council Seat 1
Heidi Husbands did not respond to the questionnaire from the by Express press time Tuesday.
