Four candidates running for two different seats on the Hailey City Council presented their positions to voters in a virtual forum hosted Wednesday night by the Idaho Mountain Express.
Incumbents and challengers gave introductory speeches and took questions from the press and audience about mask mandates, short-term rentals and bike-ped infrastructure, sharing their thoughts on how to address affordable housing and water shortages and how to balance Hailey’s rapid pace of growth with its quality of environment. The candidates also asked questions of their opponents.
To watch the event, visit https://youtu.be/NaPOXSr5fJQ or search “Hailey 2021 Candidates' Forum” on YouTube.
Hailey Councilwoman Kaz Thea, top left, is running for Seat 2 against Kris Wirth, who did not attend the forum. Councilwoman Heidi Husbands, top right, is running for seat 1 against candidate Tom DeAntonio, bottom right, and candidate Jane Drussel, bottom left.
