BOISE—Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s association with what a group of retired Idaho county sheriffs and police officers said are extreme, anti-law enforcement factions prompted them on Tuesday to announce they have joined together to oppose her run for governor.
The 12 retired officials announced the formation of a new political action committee called Defend & Protect Idaho that is comprised of military and law enforcement members, small business owners, faith leaders, farmers and ranchers.
“The only agenda is to restore civility, to restore common sense, and to restore the rule of law by our elected officials in Idaho,” said former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, a Republican.
McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little. The governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets. McGeachin didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left at her office.
She appears to be targeting far-right voters in the May 17 Republican primary, which is restricted to registered Republicans and typically draws fewer voters than the general election.
McGeachin in February delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist gathering that included supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. McGeachin, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is one of the highest-ranking elected state officials to have participated in one of the group’s gatherings.
And in 2019, McGeachin posed outside her office with two members of the Three Percenters, an antigovernment militia group. One of her staff members made posts on social media that the group of retired law enforcement officials said equated to promoting the killing of police officers.
Ron Winegar, who retired as a deputy chief with the Boise Police Department, was shot seven times in 1997 in a gun battle in Boise with two brothers from Pennsylvania. Another Boise police officer died, as did the two brothers. Winegar said the brothers had a “militia mentality mindset” with a “hatred of government and law enforcement” that he sees as increasingly present. He also said that in recent years far-right groups have targeted the homes of police officers, judges, lawmakers and the workplaces of doctors and nurses, preventing the general public from getting care.
“We see what are billed as protests but are really meant as intimidation,” Winegar said. “That is a huge step in the wrong direction.”
The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police in April endorsed Little. The group is the largest organization representing law enforcement in Idaho, with about 2,500 members.
“Governor Little backs the blue and we are proud to back him,” the group’s president, Bryan Lovell, said in a statement at the time of the endorsement. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't know why I am continually surprised at the propaganda that news organization like IME sling at us. As a thinking person, the first thing I noticed about this article is there was ZERO reference to what objections these law enforcement people have to anything McGeachin has said or done herself. Isn't that odd?! As a matter of fact, I can't find one thing in the article that McGeachin stands for. Can you? I saw a mention of a speech she gave but I have no idea what was in that speech that is supposedly so offensive that I need to vote against her. Strange.
The next thing that jumped out at me was this; [Ron Winegar, who retired as a deputy chief with the Boise Police Department, was shot seven times in 1997 in a gun battle in Boise with two brothers from Pennsylvania. Another Boise police officer died, as did the two brothers. Winegar said the brothers had a “militia mentality mindset” with a “hatred of government and law enforcement” that he sees as increasingly present. He also said that in recent years far-right groups have targeted the homes of police officers, judges, lawmakers and the workplaces of doctors and nurses, preventing the general public from getting care. "We see what are billed as protests but are really meant as intimidation. That is a huge step in the wrong direction.”
What the heck?! I thought this was about how horrible that McGeachin is? What does she specifically have to do with this hero officer who was shot many times. And isn't it weird that the Dems are even now encouraging protestors to 'rally' outside the homes of our Supreme Court Justices because of the abortion controversy? Is Officer Winegar opposed to this expression of free speech because it is "billed as protests but are really meant as intimidation?" Are the law enforcement officers coming out against McGeachin really against free speech or are they only against speech they disagree with like the rest of the entire dem party?
And then there's the 2nd Amendment. I guess these officers are against the 2nd Amendment too because our Constitution, that they are sworn to uphold, literally states that; [A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.] The 2nd Amendment is only secondarily about guns. The primary purpose of the 2nd Amendment is to support the legal existence of Militias. Guns are just a tool that the Constitution grants Militias the right to use. And the clearly stated purpose of our Militias is to protect freedom, and use guns if necessary.
It's ok if officers want to come out against a candidate. I would like to see more logical arguments for why they have chosen that position against this candidate, but people mostly aren't logical. So be it. The problem here is our press. IMT. You people need to do a better job of getting to the facts and stop trying to brainwash us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In