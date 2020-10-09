Wednesday’s debate included two candidates for the Blaine County Board of Commissioners: incumbent Jacob Greenberg, who serves as chairman of the commission, and challenger Kiki Tidwell.
The county commission portion of the debate touched on topics including the proposed Idaho Power transmission line along state Highway 75, candidates’ priorities in the county budget, and affordable housing in Blaine County.
Here’s what the candidates had to say on a few of those issues.
Idaho Power transmission line
In response to a question about the candidates’ goals for the Idaho Power transmission line and how to cover the cost of potentially burying it underground—an issue that the county is currently negotiating with Idaho Power—Greenberg took part of his time to dispel rumors that he is planning to raise taxes to pay for the undergrounding of the line, saying that he would not make any decisions without consulting the community.
After initially denying Idaho Power’s request to install an overhead line, the county agreed to allow a redundant line on one condition: It would have to be underground. Idaho Power is only willing to cover the cost of an overhead line, and the county is responsible for the cost of putting it underground from the Hailey substation to where it was already scheduled to dive underground west of Elkhorn Road—a project estimated to cost between $32 million and $38 million.
Idaho Power has proposed adding a 3 percent surcharge to all electric bills in the county—$3.57 onto each residential bill and $8.43 onto each commercial bill—over the next 20 years to partly cover the cost of the undergrounding. That would amount to a total of about $9 million: enough to partially bury the line or to only bury the distribution lines, but not enough to underground the entire thing.
Tidwell said she would like to see backup generators and batteries at every substation in the county.
“We need to really give a solution to residents and not just a gold-plated $38 million line,” Tidwell said.
County budget
Asked what the most important item in the county budget is, Greenberg said he believes the most important thing is payroll for county employees, noting that payroll accounts for 80 percent of the budget.
“We’re a service-oriented organization,” Greenberg said. “I think that’s the most important element: keeping our employees safe and ensuring that we can attract and retain our employees.”
Tidwell said her top budget priority, if elected, would be making sure that the county does not increase the property tax portion of its budget by 3 percent each year, as is allowed by state law.
Affordable housing
To ensure that Blaine County has an adequate supply of affordable housing, Tidwell said, she would “help private investors be incentivized to [build workforce housing] where [land] is zoned for it.” She cited her involvement in the forthcoming Silver River development in Hailey, a private development intended to provide affordable apartments to Wood River Valley workers.
Greenberg said his goal, if re-elected, would be to “use county property wherever we can to encourage affordable housing.” He pointed to, as an example, the Blaine Manor property in Hailey, which will be used by ARCH Community Housing Trust for a 60-unit affordable housing development.
Kiki wants to save the county: from the problems she’s been causing. She’s fought against affordable housing and the power line... raising the cost of doing those things substantially... and is now blaming the county for those problems... and claiming she can solve them! I’m real upset at Greenberg right now, but Tidwell is a worse choice by far.
